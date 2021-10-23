Fluminense x Flamengo: know where to watch LIVE and ONLINE Fla-Flu for the Brazilian Championship

Fluminense and Flamengo face off this Saturday (23), at Maracanã, at 7 pm (Brasilia time). All the details at Bolavip Brazil.

For the 28th round of the Brazilian championship, Fluminense and Flamengo measure forces this Saturday (23), at Maracanã, at 7 pm (Brasilia time). It is the first derby in Rio de Janeiro that will have fans in the stands in 2021. It is possible to watch the duel live via the Premiere pay-per-view service.

Rubro-Negro comes from a 2-2 draw with Athletico in the Copa do Brasil, and has a number of injured players, especially the offensive trio De Arrascaeta, Bruno Henrique and Gabriel Barbosa. The expectation is that at least two of them will return in front of the Hurricane, next Wednesday (27).

The team is in second place in the table, ten points behind the leader Atlético-MG, with two games in hand. Potentially, the distance could fall to four, if Flamengo win the two games late, against Athletico and Grêmio. The trend is that many reserves go into the field in Fla-Flu.

Fluminense, in turn, drew many games recently, and have 36 points, four behind Internacional, first team in the G6. The team is supported by the victory obtained in the first round, at Neo Química Arena, by 1-0, with a goal by André. At the time, Roger Machado coached Flu, and Rogério Ceni coached Fla.

Fluminense x Flamengo: how and where to watch LIVE on TV

