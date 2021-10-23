Fluminense x Flamengo: Probable squads, arbitration, embezzlement and more

After beating Athletico-PR away from home, at Arena da Baixada, in the last round of the Brasileirão, Fluminense is trying to hit a new streak of victories this Saturday against its biggest rival. At 7pm, Tricolor faces Flamengo, at Maracanã, and needs to win to get closer to the G6 and not let their opponents stray, thus keeping alive their dream of qualifying for the 2022 Libertadores Cup.

For the game, coach Marcão should only make a change in relation to the team that beat Hurricane in the last round, and for medical reasons. Defender Nino, who has not recovered from the swelling in his eye after the blow he suffered, is out. Luccas Claro, who comes back from suspension, should form the defensive duo alongside David Braz. The rest of the team should be the same, with maintenance from Marlon, Jhon Arias and John Kennedy.

The Tricolor has other casualties besides Nino. Fred and Gabriel Teixeira remain out, recovering from injury. Raúl Bobadilla will also not be listed. The player practically did not train in the week, as he traveled to accompany the birth of his daughter. With that, it won’t be an option either. Ganso and Hudson, who have been away for a longer time, continue their process after the surgeries performed.

The rival also suffers from important absences. There must be five in all. Due to physical problems, Arrascaeta, Bruno Henrique and Gabriel Barbosa are out. Pedro, most likely will also be embezzled due to knee pain. In addition to these, full-back Filipe Luis is suspended for the third yellow card. Renato Gaúcho, however, should have already sent a mixed team to the field, preserving his team for the return game of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil.

Check out all the match information:

FLUMINSE x FLAMENGO

Local: Maracana, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date/Time: 10/23/2021, at 7:00 pm (GMT)

Arbitration: Vinícius Gonçalves Dias Araújo (SP), assisted by Neuza Ines Back – FIFA (SP) and Alex Ang Ribeiro (SP)

Streaming: Premiere

FLUMINSE: Marcos Felipe; Samuel Xavier, Luccas Claro, David Braz and Marlon; André, Yago and Jhon Arias; Caio Paulista, Luiz Henrique and John Kennedy. Technician: Bookmark.

Embezzlement: Fred, Nino, Gabriel Teixeira, Ganso and Hudson, injured; Bobadilla, for personal reasons.

Hanging: Jhon Arias, Danilo Barcelos, Nino and Nonato.

FLAMENGO: Diego Alves; Isla, Rodrigo Caio, Léo Pereira and Renê; Willian Arão, Thiago Maia, Andreas Pereira and Everton Ribeiro; Michael and Pedro (Vitinho). Technician: Renato Gaucho.

Embezzlement: Gabriel Barbosa, Arrascaeta, Bruno Henrique and David Luiz, injured; Filipe Luis, suspended.

Hanging: Diego Ribas and Bruno Henrique.