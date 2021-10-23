Fluminense x Flamengo: probable teams, embezzlement and where to watch

With a load of up to 20,000 tickets, Maracanã will receive its last carioca classic of the year, at 7pm this Saturday, when Fluminense and Flamengo will face each other for the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship. Mandante, Tricolor tries to repeat the triumph of the first round to pack towards the Libertadores classification zone, while the Rubro-Negro follows the hunt for the leader.

> Check and simulate the Brasileirão table

After three matches without a win, Tricolor ended the indigestible sequence by beating Athletico-PR away from home. The bad news is the embezzlement. Nino is out because he hasn’t recovered from a blow to his eye in the last game. Gabriel Teixeira does not return, as does attacker Fred. Bobadilla, released to accompany the birth of his daughter in Argentina, did not return to Brazil and, therefore, does not play. Coach Marcao tries to first victory commanding Fluminense in Fla-Flus.

It will be Renato Gaúcho’s first derby ahead of Flamengo, who, if the natural concern with the match wasn’t enough, will have two decisive games ahead: against Athletico-PR (for the return of the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil) and the direct confrontation with Atlético-MG next weekend.

DATASHEET

FLUMINENSE X FLAMENGO – 28TH ROUND OF BRASILEIRÃO

Stadium: Maracana, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date and time: October 23, 2021, at 7:00 pm (GMT)

Referee: Vinicius Gonçalves Dias Araujo (SP)

Assistants: Neuza Ines Back (Fifa-SP) and Alex Ang Ribeiro (SP)

Video Arbitrator: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (VAR-Fifa-SP)

Where to watch: Premiere and Real Time of THROW!