Fluminense x Flamengo: probable teams, embezzlement and where to watch

With a load of up to 20,000 tickets, Maracanã will receive its last carioca classic of the year, at 7pm this Saturday, when Fluminense and Flamengo will face each other for the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship. Mandante, Tricolor tries to repeat the triumph of the first round to pack towards the Libertadores classification zone, while the Rubro-Negro follows the hunt for the leader.
After three matches without a win, Tricolor ended the indigestible sequence by beating Athletico-PR away from home. The bad news is the embezzlement. Nino is out because he hasn’t recovered from a blow to his eye in the last game. Gabriel Teixeira does not return, as does attacker Fred. Bobadilla, released to accompany the birth of his daughter in Argentina, did not return to Brazil and, therefore, does not play. Coach Marcao tries to first victory commanding Fluminense in Fla-Flus.
It will be Renato Gaúcho’s first derby ahead of Flamengo, who, if the natural concern with the match wasn’t enough, will have two decisive games ahead: against Athletico-PR (for the return of the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil) and the direct confrontation with Atlético-MG next weekend.
DATASHEET
FLUMINENSE X FLAMENGO – 28TH ROUND OF BRASILEIRÃO
Stadium: Maracana, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)
Date and time: October 23, 2021, at 7:00 pm (GMT)
Referee: Vinicius Gonçalves Dias Araujo (SP)
Assistants: Neuza Ines Back (Fifa-SP) and Alex Ang Ribeiro (SP)
Video Arbitrator: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (VAR-Fifa-SP)
Where to watch: Premiere and Real Time of THROW!
FLUMINENSE (Technician: Marcao)
Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, David Braz (Manoel), Luccas Claro and Marlon; André, Yago Felipe and Jhon Arias; Caio Paulista, Luiz Henrique and John Kennedy.
Embezzlement: Nino (blow in the eye), Gabriel Teixeira (transition), Bobadilla (released for the birth of his daughter), Goose (arm surgery), Fred (cracked little finger), Hudson (ligament injury).
Suspended: Nobody
Hanging: Jhon Arias, Danilo Barcelos, Nonato and Nino.
FLAMEGO (Technician: Renato Gaucho)
Diego Alves; Isla, Rodrigo Caio, Léo Pereira and Renê; Willian Arão, Thiago Maia, Andreas Pereira and Everton Ribeiro; Michael and Peter.
Embezzlement: Gabigol (ankle sprain), Arrascaeta (thigh muscle injury treatment), Bruno Henrique and David Luiz (transition).
Suspended: Filipe Luís.
Hanging: Diego Ribas and Bruno Henrique.