Fluminense x Flamengo: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing | brazilian series a

Fluminense and Flamengo make the derby number 435 in history this Saturday, at 7 pm, at Maracanã, for the 28th round of the Brazilian championship . The match will feature fans of both teams after the CBF update the security protocol and release the presence of home fans in the competition.

📺 TRANSMISSION: The match will be broadcast by Premiere, with narration by Gustavo Villani and comments by Lédio Carmona and Pedrinho.

📊 TABLE POSITIONS: O Fluminense opens the round in 8th place, with 36 points, and continues looking to get closer to the G-6, with an eye on a direct spot in the group stage of the Libertadores. Currently the difference is four points. already the Flamengo is the 2nd place, with 46 points, and continues in the hunt for the leader Atlético-MG, who has 56. Check out the Brasileirão table.

💳 TICKETS: After updating the protocol, the CBF released that the visiting team also has fans in Brasileirão. And due to the agreement in the management of Maracanã, the Fla-Flu duo equally shared the load of 20 thousand tickets for the derby. Fans with an incomplete vaccine cycle must have a negative test for Covid-19 with a validity of 48 hours. Learn more details on how to go to the game.

⚽ RETROSPECT: According to the official count of the two clubs, this will be Fla-Flu 435. There are 159 red-black victories, 135 tricolor triumphs and 140 draws. In Brasileirões, everything is the same: 24 wins for each side and 18 draws.

Fluminense – technician: Marcao

Coach Marcão will not be able to count on important players for this Saturday’s game. In addition to Fred, who is still recovering from a cleft toe on his left foot, his replacement Bobadilla is also out: he had traveled to monitor the birth of his daughter and will only return to Brazil this Saturday. With that, young John Kennedy should stay on the team. In the defensive sector, the weightlessness is Nino. The defender has not fully recovered from the swelling in his eye after a collision with Athletico-PR, has not trained during the week and is out.

Probable lineup of Fluminense: Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, David Braz, Luccas Claro (Manoel) and Marlon; André, Yago and Jhon Arias, Caio Paulista, Luiz Henrique and John Kennedy.

Probable squad by Fluminense against Flamengo

Who is out: Bobadilla (birth of daughter), Fred (crack in left toe), Gabriel Teixeira (left thigh), Nino (left eye), Goose (right forearm) and Hudson (right knee).

Bobadilla (birth of daughter), Fred (crack in left toe), Gabriel Teixeira (left thigh), Nino (left eye), Goose (right forearm) and Hudson (right knee). Hanging: Arias, Danilo Barcelos, Nino, Nonato and Marcos Seixas (physical trainer)

Flamengo – coach: Renato Gaucho

Amid the heavy streak of matches this season, Renato has a problem to solve in attack. He won’t be able to count on Gabigol, and Pedro’s presence is also unlikely – the striker still has pain in his knee. The options for commanding the attack are Vitor Gabriel, Vitinho or Kenedy. On defense, Matheuzinho should gain an opportunity on the right side, and Renê takes the left side in place of the suspended Filipe Luis.

Flamengo’s probable lineup: Diego Alves, Matheuzinho, Rodrigo Caio, Léo Pereira and Renê; Willian Arão, Thiago Maia, Andreas and Everton Ribeiro; Michael and Vitinho (Kenedy or Vitor Gabriel).

Who is out: Filipe Luis (suspended); Bruno Henrique, Gabigol, Arrascaeta and David Luiz (medical department).

Filipe Luis (suspended); Bruno Henrique, Gabigol, Arrascaeta and David Luiz (medical department). Hanging: Diego.

Flamengo's likely squad against Fluminense

