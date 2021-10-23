Former Corinthians and Vasco player sells ‘peladão’ photos and intimate videos

the defender Fabio Braz he was well known for playing in the teams of Vasco and Corinthians, when he was a defender. Away from lawns for three years, he has been investing in the commercial field, but in a way, unusual.

The 42-year-old former player is selling nude photos and intimate videos on the internet. He also charges R$ 39.90 per month for followers to have access to exclusive content. He’s been in this area for a month.

“I’ve always been like that in my life, I’ve always liked to do everything I feel like doing, to try out various things, and I was also curious to know how the guys would react,” said the former player to the Extra newspaper.

Fabio Braz also said that for him it was “something calm” for having already posed nude.

“Since I have already done something similar in my life, I thought I would have no problem. I was on G Magazine many years ago, so for me it was calm and much easier because it’s the second time doing this type of content”, he added.

To the publication, Fabio Braz told that he intends to invest even more in this and, depending on the “money received”, he can publish even more exclusive interviews.

Fábio Braz played for Corinthians and Vasco between 2005 and 2008.

