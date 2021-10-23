Former king of Spain was injected with female hormone to ‘decrease libido,’ says former police chief

Juan Carlos, former king of Spain, took injection with testosterone blockers to “lower her libido”, said a former local police chief.

Former police commissioner José Manuel Villarejo, 70, declared that exiled Juan Carlos, 83, married to ex-queen Sofia, received female hormones because her large sexual appetite was considered a “danger to the state”.

Villarejo, who is on trial for blackmail and corruption, said at a parliamentary hearing that former head of the National Intelligence Center Félix Sanz Roldán was behind the measure, the Times reported.

He said that Juan Carlos had received an injection of “female hormones and testosterone inhibitors to lower his libido because it was understood that it was a problem for the state that he was such an ardently passionate person”.

Villarejo added that he was not involved in injecting hormones into the former king and that he was informed of the plot by Juan Carlos’ former lover, German businesswoman Corinna Larsen.

Corinna, who had an affair of at least five years (2004 to 2009, she told the BBC) with the former king, was recorded as saying that the then monarch had received “too many female hormones to drain his strength”.

In the recording, from 2016, she said:

“They took everything from him, he couldn’t be with a woman or anything.”

The woman added that a French doctor had verified the allegations.

Juan Carlos was King of Spain from 1975 until his abdication in 2014, when he came to be referred to as “King Emeritus”, thus maintaining his titles, honors and royal treatment.

In March 2020, Spain’s anti-corruption prosecutor made a formal request to the Swiss Public Ministry to investigate a €65 million donation to a Swiss bank account in Corinna’s name and from a foundation in Panama. The request for information follows the judicial authorities having made a similar request to Madrid. Corinna said the money she received from the former king of Spain in 2012 was a gift out of love and gratitude. Spaniards and Swiss suspect that the source of the money is Saudi Arabia and is related to an alleged crime of bribery in the construction of the high-speed rail line linking Mecca to Medina.

As King Emeritus, Juan Carlos lost immunity. However, he still has immunity from the years of his reign. On August 3, 2020, unexpectedly, the Royal House announced through a statement that King João Carlos had left Spain to protect the institution. A letter from the former king was released, which read: “Due to the public repercussion that certain past events in my private life are generating (…) I communicate my immediate decision to transfer myself out of Spain”.

In August 2020, Casa Real announced that Juan Carlos is in exile in the United Arab Emirates.

Juan Carlos and his wife, Sofia Photo: AFP

‘Persecution’

The UK High Court of Justice has made public a civil action for the crime of persecution brought by Corinna’s lawyers against Juan Carlos. The complaint was filed in December 2020 and, according to legal sources, the emeritus king had known the text of the lawsuit filed by his ex-lover for months. In the action, the German asks for a court order preventing Juan Carlos from communicating with her, following her, defaming her and reaching a distance of less than 150 meters from her.

Corinna Larsen met Juan Carlos in 2004 during a hunt in La Garganta, a property owned by the Duke of Westminster in Ciudad Real, according to the newspaper “El País”. She still used her married name, Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein, despite being separated from her second husband, the German prince Casimir (her first husband was British businessman Philip Adkins). She would only lose her surname and the title of princess when Casimir remarried, in 2019, to a 28-year-old model.

After the breakup with Juan Carlos, Corinna would have tried to resume the relationship. She also said that the former king had other extramarital affairs and that one of them would have been the reason for the break between the two. One of them would be with Barbara Rey, a Spaniard who played for Miss World in 1971.

“I was devastated because I didn’t expect it”, she told the BBC, referring to the fact that Juan Carlos has another relationship, in addition to the one he had with her and his wife.

There are also reports that the German would be pressuring the king to become queen of Spain.

“He was willing to do anything to start a new life with her”, wrote “El País” in August 2020.