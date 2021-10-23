Former PSG coach reveals difficult relationship with Neymar: ‘Easier to train Lukaku’ | International

Photo: Reproduction / ChelseaTV Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea manager

Thomas Tuchel

he has nothing to complain about the exchange of Paris Saint-Germain for the equally billionaire Chelsea. Ahead of the London club, he won the last edition of the Champions League and nine months after leaving Paris he revealed the difficult relationship in managing stars like Mbappé

and Neymar.

Invited to the Sport Trento Festival, organized by the newspaper ‘Gazzetta dello Sport’, the German remembered without nostalgia his passage through PSG.

“It’s easier to train Lukaku than Neymar and Mbappé,” Tuchel said in the excerpt of the interview that will be published in full this Saturday.

In another revelation, the German coach confided that his functions went beyond PSG’s technical and tactical issues, as he needed to deal with the management of the two stars’ staff in the club’s daily life.

“I exercised more the role of Minister of Sports”, pointed out Tuchel.

At 48, Tuchel left PSG six months before the end of his contract. Announced in 2018, it won five titles, including two French championships, and led the Parisian club to the 2019/20 Champions League final, won by Bayern Munich. A year later, he was crowned champion by Chelsea. Argentine Mauricio Pochettino was chosen to succeed him.