Fortaleza has D3 recap for health professionals and immunosuppressed

Health professionals and immunosuppressed who missed the scheduling of the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will have a new opportunity to receive the immunobiological. This Saturday, 23, from 9am to 5pm, at the Centro de Eventos, it will be the professionals’ turn. On Monday, 25th, the recap will include the immunosuppressed.

This is the third recap performed for health workers with the third dose and the first for immunosuppressed. From the beginning of the application, on September 10th, until the last Wednesday, 20th, about 48,400 health professionals they had already received their booster dose.

To receive D3, the groups must have the following documents in hand:

ID document with photo

CPF

National Health Card (CNS)

Vaccination Card

Proof of previous appointment

The scheduling of the third dose is published daily by the City of Fortaleza, through lists on the Coronavirus Channel. The date, place and time of the application of the vaccine can also be verified through the Vacine Já website, in the option “Consult Registration”.

