Fortaleza x Athletico-PR: see schedule, where to watch, hunches and lineups – Play

Turn the page and focus on the main goal of the season. This is the challenge of strength when he steps on the pitch at Arena Castelão, at 7:15 pm this Saturday (23), to face the Athletic-PR, for the 28th round of the Series A of the Brazilian championship.

Tricolor has the mission of leaving in the past the heavy rout suffered by Atlético-MG, for the Copa do Brasil. And also to demonstrate maturity to fans to show that the result of last Wednesday (20) will not interfere in Serie A, where the team continues to fight for a place in the Copa Libertadores via Brasileirão.

Currently in 4th place, with 45 points, Leão do Pici has almost a 90% chance of winning a place in the main competition on the continent. Victory over Hurricane further consolidates Fortaleza at the top of the table, forwarding the classification.

where will you go

The game between Fortaleza X Athletico-PR will not be broadcast on television in the city of Fortaleza. Out of state, TNT will broadcast the match. However, you can check all the details in the Diário do Nordeste, which brings the transmission of Rádio Verdes Mares.

important returns

Subtitle:

striker David is back on the team Photograph:

Thiago Gadelha/SVM

The coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda will have important returns for this match. In the middle of the week, he couldn’t count on the striker David (suspended), the defender Marcelo Benevenuto and the midfielder Lucas Lima (both had already played in the competition for other teams). The three are available again, including David and Benevenuto will resume the title.

On the other hand, the low is on account of the right-back / defender Tinga. He was out of the duel against Galo due to an injury to the adductor muscle of the left thigh, is still undergoing treatment and should continue to recover. Daniel Guedes must be kept in the starting lineup.

reserve hurricane

Subtitle:

Alberto Valentim listed 20 athletes for the duel this Saturday (23) against Fortaleza Photograph:

José Tramontin/athletico.com.br

With an eye on the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, Athletico-PR came to the capital of Ceará without its main players. In all, the technician Alberto Valentine listed 20 athletes, but the holders were spared.

Among the club’s absences are goalkeeper Santos, defenders Pedro Henrique and Thiago Heleno, as well as midfielders Nikão and Terans and striker Renato Kayzer. According to Athletico, there are no athletes suspended by card.

In addition to the preserved players, the red-black commander will not be able to count on defensive midfielder Richard (removed for an act of indiscipline), left-back Nicolas (injury to his thigh), defender Lucas Halter (injury to his left foot) and forward Matheus Babi (knee injury). The last two players only return to the team in 2022.

In Brasileirão, Athletico currently occupies 10th place, with 34 points. In addition to the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, the team from Paraná is also in the final of the Copa Sudamericana.

TECHNICAL DATA SHEET | SEE TIME, WHERE TO ATTEND AND LOCATION

Competition: Brazilian Championship – 28th round

Date: October 23, 2021

Time: 7:15 pm

Location: Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE)

Broadcast: Rádio Verdes Mares and Real Time of Diário do Nordeste

Referee: Denis da Silva Ribeiro Serafim (AL)

Assistants: Esdras Mariano de Lima Albuquerque (AL) and Brigida Cirilo Ferreira (AL)

lineups

strength

Felipe Alves; Daniel Guedes, Marcelo Benevenuto and Titi; Yago Pikachu, Ederson, Felipe, Lucas Lima and Lucas Crispim; David and Wellington Paulista. Technician: Juan Pablo Vojvoda

Athletic-PR

Benedict; Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Fasson and Nico Hernández; Khellven, Erick, Christian and Abner Vinícius; Carlos Eduardo, Bissoli and Pedro Rocha. Technician: Alberto Valentim