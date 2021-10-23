Free Fire and Round 6: Here’s How to Play Potato Chips 1, 2, 3 | Battle Royale

Free Fire received the new “Potato Frifas 1, 2, 3” mode, inspired by one of the games in the Round 6 series from Netflix, this Thursday (21). In mode, players must cross the field to the finish line without being noticed by the doll. If caught, players are instantly eliminated from the round by lightning. The winner will be the first to reach the finish line. The mode is available until November 30, 2021.

Here’s how to participate and win the rewards of Garena’s new Battle Royale mode. Remember that Free Fire is available for free download on Android phones and iPhone (iOS), and on PC through BlueStacks emulators, LD Player and MSI App Player.

1 of 1 Free Fire wins potato chip-style mode 1, 2, 3 of Round 6 — Photo: Playback/YouTube Free Fire gains chips-style mode 1, 2, 3 from Round 6 — Photo: Playback/YouTube

Unlike the Round 6 series, the “Potato Frifas 1, 2, 3” mode in Free Fire is set in a prison space with two surveillance towers and electrical protection on the walls. The scary doll is inspired by the set from the Perigo no Parquinho incubator, which was available in December 2019, and also plays a melody. The mode supports up to 48 players.

Players who participate in “Potato Frifas 1, 2, 3” and complete the challenges can earn free rewards such as the Prisoner Set and Weapon and Diamond Tickets. Among the challenges is playing five matches and being in the top 5 at least once. After completing the challenges, the collection of prizes can be carried out in the “Events” tab.

To participate in the “Potato Frifas 1, 2, 3” mode, the player must initially download the new Free Fire update from the app store. Then, you need to open the game and click on the menu “Battle Royale/Modes”. Then, look for the option “Potato Frifas 1, 2, 3” and tap on “Take off”. In mode, wait for the countdown to end to start advancing on the battlefield.

With information from Spoortskeeda