Free Star Plus: See How To Enjoy Free Streaming Access | streaming

Using Star+ for free will be possible this weekend. The Disney group’s streaming service is open to non-subscribers, and the promotion allows anyone to use the platform for free on October 22nd, 23rd and 24th. Users can watch the entire catalog, including the premiere of the final episode of season 10 of “American Horror Story”, all seasons of “The Simpsons”, “The Walking Dead” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” as well as movies and broadcasts live from ESPN sports competitions.
The promotional period starts from 12:00 on this Friday (22) and continues until 23:59 on Sunday (24). It is worth noting that, if the user does not cancel the registration before the end of the promotion, he will be automatically charged the monthly subscription fee for the service, which costs R$32.90. Here’s how to take advantage of the free Star+ to watch movies and series for free online on TV, PC or mobile app.
Star Plus Brazil catalog: content can be accessed for free during promotional period — Photo: Rodrigo Fernandes/TechTudo
How to use Star+ for free during the promotional period
Step 1. To watch Star+ for free, go to the online movies and series app website (starplus.com/pt-br) and see the promotional campaign banner “Acesso Livre”. Then click on the “Enjoy Free Star+” button to activate the promotion;
Star+: online movie and series app has free access this weekend — Photo: Playback/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 2. In this step, enter your email and tap “Continue”;
Registration on Star+ must be done with the user’s email address — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 3. Read the terms of use and proceed to the “Agree and continue” button;
Free Star Plus: you must accept the terms of use to subscribe to the film and series app — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 4. Create a password to access the movie and series application and click “Continue”;
Create a password to access Star+ for free — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 5. Inform the subscription payment details and finish in the option “Agree and sign”. Please note that you will not be charged at the time of subscription, but you will be charged if you do not cancel your registration by the end of the promotional period;
Star Plus Channel: user is not charged on registration, but needs to inform bank details to activate promotion — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 6. View the promotional subscription confirmation screen. Click “Watch Star+” to get started and enjoy the app’s catalog of free online movies and series.
Star+ confirms activation of the ‘Free Access’ promotion after registration — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Ready. Now that you know how to sign up and watch Star+ for free during the promotional period, enjoy the weekend to watch movies, series and football streaming.
