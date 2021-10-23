Freezing in Argentina, again – Opinion

Repeating a well-known mistake, the Argentine government imposed yet another price freeze in an attempt to contain one of the biggest waves of inflation today. Consumer prices have risen 37% this year, through September, and may end the year with a 48.2% increase, according to market projections. In the last three years the rates were 47.6%, 53.8% and 36.1%. In South America, only Venezuela has had worse numbers, but the Venezuelan economic disarray is a case beyond all standards.

Intervention in the price system is an old custom of the Argentine public authorities. This practice was abandoned in other countries in the region, after many failed and disastrous experiences. In Argentina, the bad experiences seem to have little affected the criteria of the central administration.

Forms of control may vary, but interventionism is almost the norm. From time to time, the government prohibits or hinders exports of meat and other foods to bolster supplies. The most visible result is the loss of commercial revenue, with little effect on domestic prices.

Sometimes control is concentrated in supermarkets and large stores, but producers and traders adapt to the game and divert sales through other channels. In any case, the result is some disarray in the production and marketing system. During the Kirchners’ period – Néstor and his wife Cristina – the staging of an anti-inflationary policy included intervention in statistics, with scandalous withholding of information from the public. The causes of inflation, rooted in the disarray of public accounts, the internal and external public debt and the exchange rate mismatch, were rarely vigorously attacked.

The adjustment programs supported by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have, for several years, resulted in little progress. Very disorganized, the Argentine economy shrank 2.6% in 2018, 2.1% in 2019 and 9.9% in 2020. The 7.5% growth estimated for this year will be insufficient to bring the activity to the pre-pandemic level . Inflation remains soaring, poverty afflicts 40% of the population and prospects for lasting economic recovery are slim.

Due to the new freeze policy, prices have to return to the level of October 1st. This standard is expected to remain at the upper limit until January 7th. Furthermore, companies must increase production to the “maximum level of their capacity” and use the “means within their reach” to guarantee the distribution of products and avoid shortages. The business community has already warned: if there are losses, producers will stop making the goods at frozen prices and retail will be affected, but the government promises strict control over the fulfillment of their orders.

The failure of yet another authoritarian maneuver is predictable, but the Argentine example may be tempting for some Brazilian authorities, visibly willing, for example, to interfere in the prices of fuel and, perhaps, other goods. A bad example can be contagious.