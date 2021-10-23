Fuel supply is normalized in Rio

The risk of fuel shortages has been ruled out for now in Rio, reported today the Sindcomb (Union of Retail Trade of Fuels and Lubricants and Convenience Stores of the Municipality of Rio de Janeiro), which serves the interests of fuel distributors in the city of Rio de Janeiro.

The statement was released after truck drivers who transport fuel stopped yesterday in the state, in protest at the price of diesel and ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services).

According to the union, the bases of the distributing companies reopened yesterday at 8 pm and resumed shipments of gasoline, diesel oil and ethanol.

“Supply to FOB (Free On Board, private owners) and CIF (Cost, Insurance and Freight, owned by distributors) trucks will continue over the weekend, in order to meet the repressed demand due to the stoppage of tankers” , says the note.

MG stations register fuel shortages

In Minas Gerais, however, gas stations are already lacking the product due to the protest that has blocked transport at distributor bases in Betim since Thursday, the president of Fecombustíveis (National Federation of Commerce of Fuels and Lubricants) told Reuters ), Paulo Miranda Soares.

According to him, the fuel shortage is more felt in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, where queues of vehicles are formed for fuel.

The protest is carried out by the so-called “tankers”, who are transporters of fuel. They mainly demand a reduction in the ICMS rate on diesel, to eventually achieve cost reductions.

* With Reuters