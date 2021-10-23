Gabby Petito: Lawyer urges people to leave influencer’s fiance’s family ‘in peace’ | World

Steven Bertolino, the lawyer for the Laundrie family, made an appeal on Thursday (21) for people camped in front of the house of the parents of Gabby Petito’s fiance to leave the family “in peace”.

Brian Laundrie, who had been missing for nearly 40 days – since the influencer’s death – was found dead in a Florida swamp on Wednesday (20).

“Leave the Laundrie alone, even for one night,” the lawyer said in an interview with US broadcaster NBC. “Christopher and Roberta are parents, people who have feelings. This is the loss of a loved one. They are in mourning.”

The FBI, the US Federal Police, confirmed on Thursday that the remains found on Wednesday (20) in a Florida park were indeed from Brian Laundrie, fiance of influencer Gabby Petito, who died weeks ago (read more about the case below).

The information was released by American newspapers and broadcasters and puts an end to the search for Laundrie, who had been missing for five weeks and was on the list of suspects in the death of Petito, although he was not formally treated as an accused. He was being investigated for using the influencer’s debit card after her death, which is considered fraud.

Recognition by dental arch

Earlier, the police went to Laundrie’s family home to report the boy’s death. According to the FBI, the recognition was made by dental records.

By Wednesday afternoon, Florida police had found objects belonging to the influencer’s fiance. According to the FBI, a backpack and a notebook were in a flooded area.

The influencer was strangled three to four weeks before her body was found, according to Teton County Coroner’s Chief Brent Blue.

Petito left his job in July to travel and documented the trip mainly on Instagram. A video posted on YouTube, in which she and Laundrie appear smiling, kissing and running on the beach, has been viewed more than 2.3 million times.

little gabby has been missing since Sept. 11, when the influencer’s parents approached the police after she failed to respond to calls or text messages for several days.

Eight days later, the young woman’s body was found in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming.

On Aug. 12, Utah police responded to an alleged case of domestic violence. In addition, a video surfaced with Petito crying and complaining about his mental health to a police officer. Laundrie claimed that Petito assaulted him after an argument (See VIDEO about the discussion below).

Brian Laundrie returned home to Florida alone on Sept. 1 without talking about Petito’s whereabouts. He left home again on September 14, saying he was going to hike on the Carlton Reservation in the same state.

Laundrie left the house without taking her wallet and cell phone. Your parents they feared he would do something to himself.

Petito’s death and Laundrie’s disappearance generated great repercussions in the US and even abroad. The search operations for the missing fiance mobilized FBI police and local authorities in Florida.

There was an expectation of finding Laundrie alive.