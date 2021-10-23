Gabby Petito: What happens to the case after Brian Laundrie’s death? | World

The 22-year-old Petito’s body was found on Sept. 19 in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park, one of the places the young couple visited during a van trip that ended with Laundrie mysteriously returning home alone to Florida.

Laundrie, named a “person of interest” in the case, had been missing for a month before his remains were found on Wednesday (20) in a swampy wilderness park near his home.

The case attracted worldwide interest and numerous online theories from amateur detectives. It also drew attention to the many missing persons cases involving women of color who do not receive a fraction of the attention given to Petito, who was white.

Here are some remaining questions:

A DNA test may be needed to answer this. Both sets of remains (from Petito and Laundrie) were exposed to natural elements and wild animals for weeks.

2 of 4 Gabby Petito, in a 2019 image posted on her social network profile — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Gabby Petito, in a 2019 image posted on her profile on a social network — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The FBI has not said whether there are any witnesses to Petito’s death or its immediate consequences. One piece of evidence is that Laundrie used a debit card that did not belong to him after Petito was reported missing.

“That would be circumstantial evidence pointing to him,” said Alfredo Garcia, former dean of the St. Thomas University Law School in Miami Gardens and former Miami prosecutor. “It’s a difficult theory to establish, but not an impossible one,” he added.

The DNA matching effort and any use of fingerprints would be complicated by the fact that the couple was romantically involved and living together in their final weeks. But forensic experts have many techniques for solving crimes despite such obstacles.

“Reconstruction specialists can do amazing things, so I wouldn’t be surprised if at some point we came to a definitive, or almost definitive, conclusion that Laundrie was the killer,” said Bob Jarvis, a law professor at Florida’s Nova Southeastern University.

Why did the search for Laundrie take so long?

Laundrie, 23, was reported missing from his home in North Port on September 17, two days after he was declared a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance.

His family said that Laundrie left home on Sept. 13, telling parents Chris and Robert Laundrie that he was going to hike on the 10,100-acre Carlton Reservation a few miles away.

3 of 4 Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito — Photo: Reproduction / Social Media Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito — Photo: Reproduction / Social Media

Federal, state and local police spent weeks combing the reserve, where at one point 75% of the land was submerged. The area is home to crocodiles, bobcats, coyotes and snakes.

Although divers and corpse-sniffing dogs were brought in, it wasn’t until the heavy late-summer rains stopped and the water subsided that Laundrie’s remains and a backpack and notebook belonging to him were found, with her father’s help. .

Authorities did not disclose the cause of Laundrie’s death or say whether a note or other evidence about Petito was found.

Can Laundrie’s parents face legal charges?

Prosecutors could pursue a charge of obstruction of justice against the parents if they concealed their child, but it would not be an easy case to prove, legal experts said. Petito’s body had not yet been found during the time he was at home.

4 of 4 Brian Laundrie in image taken from video released by Moab, Utah police and recorded on Aug. 12 — Photo: The Moab Police Department via AP Brian Laundrie in an image taken from a video released by the Moab, Utah police and recorded on Aug. 12 — Photo: The Moab Police Department via AP

“It’s a steep hill to climb,” said Garcia. “How can you establish that they knew he committed the crime? Did they intentionally help you avoid tracing and arrest? You have to establish knowledge and intent,” he explained.

Laundrie’s parents did not give any media interviews and initially referred the officers to their lawyer, Steven Bertolino. He said the parents cooperated with investigators and are “heartbroken” about the whole situation.

Before disappearing, Laundrie did not speak to the police, on the advice of her lawyer.

Will there be any repercussions for the Utah police, to whom Petito told about a fight with Laundrie?

The police department in Moab, Utah, is conducting an internal review of officers’ actions when Petito and Laundrie were stopped on Aug. 12 after the two got into a fight.

The police body camera video showed a distraught Petito describing a fight that escalated. A police report concluded that she was the assailant, but the only injuries consisted of a few scratches. Officials decided to separate them overnight rather than file any complaints.

The question is whether Moab officials followed the correct policy and, if not, whether this led to further violence and possibly the assassination of Petito.

What about the “Missing White Woman Syndrome”?

Much has been said in the media about the intense interest in Petito’s case compared to the scant attention paid to several missing persons cases involving women of color.

Native American women, in particular, generate little media coverage when they disappear.

In Wyoming, where Petito’s body was found, only 18% of cases of indigenous women missing in the past decade had any mention in the media, according to a state report released in January.

A sample of 247 missing teens in New York and California found that 34% of white teen cases were covered by the media, compared to just 7% of black teens and 14% of Latino teens, according to Carol Liebler, communication professor at Syracuse University.

“What is communicated is that the lives of whites are more important than people of color,” she said.

Petito’s father, Joseph Petito, said that the Gabby Petito Foundation is in the formation phase and will seek to fill all the gaps in the work of locating missing persons.

“We need positive things to come out of the tragedy that happened,” he said. “We cannot let her name be taken in vain.”