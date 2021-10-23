Gang boss who kidnapped American missionaries in Haiti threatens to kill hostages

In a video released on social networks, Wilson Joseph said he would put ‘bullet in the head’ of the kidnapped; ‘400 Mawozo’ group wants $1 million per kidnapper

the gang boss Haitian “400 Mawozo,” Wilson Joseph, used social media on Thursday, 22, to threaten to kill the 12 missionaries and five American children kidnapped by the group last week. In a video, Joseph – who previously asked for US$ 1 million (equivalent to R$ 5.5 million) in ransom for each of those kidnapped – appears in front of open coffins that are believed to contain the bodies of gang members recently killed by forces of security and threatens the country’s prime minister, Ariel Henry, and the National Police. “I swear if you don’t give me what I’m asking for, I’m going to put a bullet in these Americans’ heads,” threatened the man. “You made me cry. I cry tears, but I will make you cry blood”, he added.

The group of Christians, made up of 16 US citizens and one Canadian, was kidnapped from a Haitian bus driver last Sunday, 16, while returning from an orphanage in Port-au-Prince. All are part of an Ohio-based NGO called Christian Aid Ministries. After Joseph’s video went viral, Christian Aid held a press conference, asked for prayers for the hostages as well as the kidnappers, and read a letter written by the hostages’ families. “God has given our colleagues the unique opportunity to live His word and love our enemies,” said an excerpt of the document. Among the children abducted there is an eight-month-old baby and the search for a solution to the crime is carried out by a transnational partnership between the Canadian Mounted Police, the FBI and the Haitian security forces.