Gasoline, diesel and bottled gas prices rose again this week, says ANP

RIO — The average price of gasoline, diesel and bottled gas rose again at gas stations this week, according to data from the National Petroleum Agency (ANP).
President Jair Bolsonaro had already said this Friday afternoon at a press conference with Economy Minister Paulo Guedes that the increase in gasoline prices was imminent. And he pointed out that prices in Brazil reflect increases abroad. However, according to data from Abicom, an association that brings together importers, the gap in gasoline is 15% and 18% in diesel.
In the case of gasoline, the average price of a liter rose 0.61% in the last two weeks, from R$6.321 to R$6.36. It is, thus, the twelfth week in a row between increases and price stability. In the year, it accumulates advance of 41.96%.
In some Brazilian states, gasoline is already sold at R$7.46 for the current week (October 17th to 23rd). Eight states are already above the R$7 threshold.
According to the ANP, Rio Grande do Sul has a maximum price of R$7,469 per liter of gasoline. The list also includes Rio de Janeiro (BRL 7.399), Piauí (BRL 7.159), Paraná (BRL 7.090), Minas Gerais (BRL 7.099), Mato Grosso (BRL 7.047), Ceará (BRL 7.10 ) and Acre (R$7.30).
In diesel, the increase was 0.26% in the last two weeks, going from R$ 4.976 to R$ 4.983, highlighted the ANP. In the year, the high reaches 38.18% at the pump.
Bottled gas (LPG, 13 kilos) reached R$ 101.96, higher than the R$ 100.44 last week. It’s a 1.51% increase in the week. In the year, the advance reaches 36.4%, says the ANP.
Only in eight places the price is below R$ 100 — as in Sergipe, Rio de Janeiro, Pernambuco, Mato Grosso do Sul, Espírito Santo, Rio de Janiero, Distrito Federal and Alagoas. Among the maximum prices, LPG is already found at R$130 in São Paulo and in Rio Grande do Sul, Rondônia and Mmatro Grosso at up to R$135.
The increase comes amid fears of shortages in the country. A demonstration by truck drivers representing the transport companies brought supply problems to stations in Rio de Janeiro, Minas and São Paulo.
The stoppage comes after Petrobras said it would not be able to deliver all orders for November, generating rumors that a shortage could occur. But the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) denies that there is such a risk at the moment.
According to specialists, new readjustments may occur due to the advance of the dollar, which this Friday surpassed R$ 5.71, and the increase in the price of a barrel of oil on the international market since the last readjustments announced by Petrobras, between the end September and early October.