Gasoline, diesel and bottled gas prices rose again this week, says ANP

RIO — The average price of gasoline, diesel and bottled gas rose again at gas stations this week, according to data from the National Petroleum Agency (ANP).

President Jair Bolsonaro had already said this Friday afternoon at a press conference with Economy Minister Paulo Guedes that the increase in gasoline prices was imminent. And he pointed out that prices in Brazil reflect increases abroad. However, according to data from Abicom, an association that brings together importers, the gap in gasoline is 15% and 18% in diesel.

Understand: Why does breaking the spending ceiling affect inflation, the dollar and employment?

In the case of gasoline, the average price of a liter rose 0.61% in the last two weeks, from R$6.321 to R$6.36. It is, thus, the twelfth week in a row between increases and price stability. In the year, it accumulates advance of 41.96%.

In some Brazilian states, gasoline is already sold at R$7.46 for the current week (October 17th to 23rd). Eight states are already above the R$7 threshold.

According to the ANP, Rio Grande do Sul has a maximum price of R$7,469 per liter of gasoline. The list also includes Rio de Janeiro (BRL 7.399), Piauí (BRL 7.159), Paraná (BRL 7.090), Minas Gerais (BRL 7.099), Mato Grosso (BRL 7.047), Ceará (BRL 7.10 ) and Acre (R$7.30).

Bolsonaro: Government passes high for fuels, but gap already reaches 18% in gasoline

In diesel, the increase was 0.26% in the last two weeks, going from R$ 4.976 to R$ 4.983, highlighted the ANP. In the year, the high reaches 38.18% at the pump.

Bottled gas (LPG, 13 kilos) reached R$ 101.96, higher than the R$ 100.44 last week. It’s a 1.51% increase in the week. In the year, the advance reaches 36.4%, says the ANP.

Only in eight places the price is below R$ 100 — as in Sergipe, Rio de Janeiro, Pernambuco, Mato Grosso do Sul, Espírito Santo, Rio de Janiero, Distrito Federal and Alagoas. Among the maximum prices, LPG is already found at R$130 in São Paulo and in Rio Grande do Sul, Rondônia and Mmatro Grosso at up to R$135.

Castello Branco: Former Petrobras president says he suffered political pressure to curb fuel price hikes

The increase comes amid fears of shortages in the country. A demonstration by truck drivers representing the transport companies brought supply problems to stations in Rio de Janeiro, Minas and São Paulo.





Petrobras sold the Landulpho Alves Refinery (RLAM), located in the Recôncavo Baiano, and seven other refining units, to an Arab fund for US$ 1.6 billion. Photo: Geraldo Kosinski / Agência O Globo The first refinery in Brazil, RLAM completed 70 years about to be sold. The unit has a production capacity of 333,000 barrels/day. Photo: Saulo Cruz / MME Abreu e Lima Refinery (RNEST) began operations in 2014. It is located in the Suape Industrial Port Complex, 45 km away from Recife, in Pernambuco. Photo: Wilton Junior / Agência O Globo RNEST has a processing capacity of 230,000 barrels of oil per day. In this unit, petroleum products are produced, such as naphtha, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) Photo: Reproduction/Petrobras website The Presidente Getúlio Vargas Refinery (Repar), in Paraná, has a processing capacity of 33 thousand m³ of oil per day. According to sources, the groups Ultra, owner of the Ipiranga gas stations, and Raízen, an association of Cosan and Shell, are interested in the purchase. Photo: Silvio Aurichio / Agência O Globo Located in the municipality of Araucária, Paraná, Repar is responsible for approximately 12% of the national production of petroleum products, including diesel, gasoline, LPG, coke, asphalt, and propylene Photo: Silvio Aurichio / Agência O Globo Alberto Pasqualini Refinery (Refap) is installed in an area of ​​580 hectares in the municipality of Canoas (RS) in Rio Grande do Sul. Photo: Disclosure Shale Industrialization Unit (SIX) is located in São Mateus do Sul (PR) on one of the world’s largest shale reserves Photo: Disclosure The Gabriel Passos Refinery (Regap), in Betim, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte (MG), was inaugurated on March 30, 1968, with an initial capacity of 7,200 m³/day. Today, its processing capacity is 24 thousand m³/day or 150 thousand bbl/day Photo: Ramon Bitencourt / O Tempo The Isaac Sabbá Refinery (Reman) was inaugurated on January 3, 1957 and is located on the left bank of the Rio Negro, in Manaus, state of Amazonas. On May 31, 1974, it was incorporated into the Petrobras System Photo: Reproduction The Northeast Lubricants and Derivatives Refinery (Lubnor), in Ceará, is one of the leaders in the production of asphalt in Brazil, being responsible for about 10% of the product’s production in the country. Photo: Disclosure

The stoppage comes after Petrobras said it would not be able to deliver all orders for November, generating rumors that a shortage could occur. But the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) denies that there is such a risk at the moment.

See the impact: States estimate loss of R$ 24 billion with change in ICMS on fuel

According to specialists, new readjustments may occur due to the advance of the dollar, which this Friday surpassed R$ 5.71, and the increase in the price of a barrel of oil on the international market since the last readjustments announced by Petrobras, between the end September and early October.