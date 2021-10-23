Gasoline, diesel and gas have a new high, according to the ANP

Gasoline, diesel and bottled gas underwent a new increase in prices this past week, according to the National Petroleum Agency (ANP).

According to the agency, the average price of a liter of gasoline rose 0.61% in the last two weeks, from R$6.321 to R$6.36. In the accumulated in one year, the increase is 41.96%. In some states such as Rio Grande do Sul (R$7,469) and Rio de Janeiro (R$7.399), the price exceeded R$7 per liter.

The price of diesel went from BRL 4.976 to BRL 4.983 and accumulates an annual increase of 38.18% at the pump.

Gas (13 kg LPG) reached R$ 101.96, an increase of 1.51% compared to last week, when it registered R$ 100.44. In the year, the advance reaches 36.4%. In Rio Grande do Sul, Rondônia and Mato Grosso, cooking gas reaches R$ 135 reais.

This week, fuel carriers from six states had a stoppage on Thursday (10/21). With the act, they demanded a reduction in the prices of diesel, cooking gas, gasoline and other petroleum products. On the same day, the president of the Federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), demanded greater participation by Petrobras in discussions on alternatives to contain the vertiginous growth in the value of fuels in the country.