Gasoline is on the rise again and is already over R$7 in eight states; cooking gas rises more than 36% in the year, says ANP

GONÇALVES (MG) – Fuel prices, the target of a national protest by truck drivers scheduled for November 1st, rose again, according to a new survey by the ANP (National Petroleum Agency).

This Friday (22), President Jair Bolsonaro himself (no party) said, at a press conference to confirm the permanence of Paulo Guedes at the head of the Ministry of Economy, that a new increase in fuel prices was imminent.

Gasoline, according to the ANP, is heading for the 12th consecutive week of changes in prices (between highs and stability) and has already accumulated an annual increase of 41.96% in prices.

The ANP found that, in the last two weeks, the average price of gasoline jumped from BRL 6.321 to BRL 6.36. There are already at least eight states in the country with the fuel being sold well above R$7 per liter.

This direct price at the pumps is already registered in Rio Grande do Sul (BRL 7.469), in Rio de Janeiro (BRL 7.399), in Piauí (BRL 7.159), in Paraná (BRL 7.090), in Minas Gerais (BRL 7.099), in Mato Grosso (R$7.047), in Ceará (R$7.10) and in Acre (R$7.30).

Diesel also advanced 0.26% in the last two weeks, and the price rose from R$4.976 to R$4.983. In the year, the increase in diesel is 38.18%.

The price of diesel, used to move trucks that take production from the north to the south of the country, has caused clashes in the relationship between Bolsonaro and the autonomous truckers, the group that helped him in the presidential elections in 2018.

In addition to a rift in the relationship, the group promises protests in search of a new pricing policy that does not make the activity unfeasible. The category questioned this Thursday (21) the announcement of a diesel allowance of R$ 400, an amount that, for drivers, will not solve the problem.

Cooking gas, the 13 kg LPG, reached R$ 101.96, much higher than the R$ 100.44 last week, and registered an increase of 1.51% in the week. In the year, the input rose 36.4%.

According to the ANP, in just eight states, the price of LPG is below R$ 100 — in Sergipe, Rio de Janeiro, Pernambuco, Mato Grosso do Sul, Espírito Santo, Rio de Janeiro, Distrito Federal and Alagoas.

Among the highest prices, LPG reached R$130 in São Paulo; and in Rio Grande do Sul, Rondônia and Mato Grosso, the container is R$ 135.

