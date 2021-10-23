GeForce Now may soon work on Xbox Series

This would make it possible to run even Sony games that come out for PC

It seems that the GeForce Now not kidding! Recently the game streaming service arrived in Brazil and was so successful that the ABYA, company responsible for the GeForce Now in our country, it had to suspend subscriptions until further notice, as it was not keeping up with the number of users wanting to use the service

While in Brazil players cannot even sign the service, abroad the NVIDIA has already started to offer a new plan that costs twice the standard plan but offers servers with the power of an RTX 3080 and promises games at 1440p and 120 FPS.

Now the company is about to make support available for new browsers, including the edge, which is also present in its version based on Chromium at the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X.

And as the journalist pointed out Tom Warren of The Verge, this could mean the imminent arrival of the GeForce Now to the consoles of Microsoft, which would even make it possible to run games exclusive to the PlayStation in the video game, as long as they are released on the PRAÇA, like God of War which will come out on January 14th, and are also supported by the service of the NVIDIA, so far none exclusive to PlayStation Studios supports this cloud gaming service.



The company is committed to adding more and more new games to the service, it has recently added support for New World, the new MMORPG gives Amazon Games which is having huge success in steam.

There is still no specific date for the release of the GeForce Now at the edge, but it sure won’t take long, as NVIDIA went public to inform of the news.

What are your expectations? I wish it were possible to run games via GeForce Now in the browser Microsoft Edge at the Xbox Series? Participate in the comments with your opinion!

