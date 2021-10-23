Ghost? Video shows scared dog being pulled by a leash

A bizarre video posted on TikTok went viral on social media. Identified as Shannyfantg, a woman shared security footage of her home in which her dogs appear trapped in cages. At a certain point in the recording, however, she points out that there is a “ghost” in the residence.

The theory is that dogs appear barking at each other, each in his own cage. They stop abruptly and stand as a warning sign. A short time later, the black dog on the right is pulled by the collar.

Terrified, the animal tries to free itself. The collar is ripped from his neck by something invisible.

With over 1 million likes on the internet, the video has become a phenomenon. On TikTok, internet users claim that there is truth in the images, and few people doubt any kind of manipulation.

“Sorry for the nasty bark at first. Watch out for my black dog. The ghost takes off his collar”, wrote the animal tutor when releasing the video.