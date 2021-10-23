Giant Snake Hoisted by Backhoe in Caribbean Forest

A gigantic snake was found during an excavation in the forest of Dominica in the Caribbean. It was lifted by a backhoe that was doing work on the site, and the image, which was so impressive, attracted attention on social networks.

In a video recorded by one of the workers, it is possible to hear one of them, surprised, saying: “My mother, what is this?”.

Afterwards, the workers organize themselves to place the reptile in the trunk of a passenger car. There is no information about what type of snake appears in the video, nor its exact size – nor why they tried to put it in the vehicle.

Apparently, the snake appears to be about 10 meters long from tip to tail, as its extended body is nearly twice the height of the equipment’s shovel. A common backhoe reaches, on average, 6 meters in height.

Dominica, a Caribbean paradise measuring just 46 km long and 25 km wide, has been dubbed the “Caribbean Nature Island” for its variety of wildlife.

A species of snake native to the island is the boa constrictor. When attacking prey, pythons first bite them with their teeth before wrapping themselves around them and squeezing them to death. The species is not poisonous.