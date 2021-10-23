Giovanna Ewbank poses with a thong and pulls panties to the limit

Giovanna Ewbank left the fans’ imaginations skyrocketing. In Salvador, the partner of Bruno Gagliasso released new photos with a piece of thong that showed even more his good shape and intense sensuality.

In the records, the presenter who until then was on a season in Portugal, came up stretching her black panties to the limit, with a sweet and saucy look. With over 200,000 likes, warm praise was not lacking.

“Heavens, I’m too passionate about the beauty of this woman,” said one boy. “The most perfect thing in this world, it knows how to make us crazy”, completed the last one.

more children

Mother of three children, Giovanna Ewbank divide your precious time in favor of children and professional life. Through a question-and-answer box, she declared that she doesn’t know if she would be able to handle it if she had one more heir with Gagliasso.

“I don’t know if I could handle it, because each one has a demand. Caring, educating, preparing for this crazy world we are living in is not easy. And there’s still the emotional aspect of each little life, right, and I’m the kind of mother who is always attentive to everything. Besides, I still have to try to take care of myself, and it’s hard to find time for that, but one hour I can,” he explained.

New phase

In recent months, Giovanna has moved with her family to Portugal, alongside her children. In conversation with the newspaper O Globo, the blonde said that the pandemic was more under control in the country, and that she would be closer to her husband Gagliasso, who was in Spain recording a series for Netflix.

“It will only be a few months, because both Bruno and I have professional commitments in Brazil starting in September and we will have to go back. I came happy to be able to unite my family. But I’m Brazilian, I’m attentive to my country and a large part of my family remains in Brazil, which makes my concern not lessen”, she said.

Far from soap operas and open TV, the communicator has been dedicating herself to the YouTube channel. In conversation, she revealed good expectations with the new home. “The heart and the professional meet. I see in Portugal an opportunity to generate content for my channel, Gioh, because I can talk about the country while getting to know it better. When I realized that the channel had to gain, there was no going back, because Bruno is recording in Madrid”, he declared.

