Giuliano tests and orders a special insole to improve Corinthians’ performance

Midfielder Giuliano has been one of the highlights of Corinthians this second half. Strengthening the team with more time on the field, the 11 shirt performed some tests and ordered a special insole to help in his performances.

At the Joaquim Grava Institute, owned by Corinthians’ medical consultant, Giuliano performed the baropodometry test, also known as the “footstep test”. The objective is to map the points of greatest and least contact between the athlete’s foot and the ground to produce insoles that help the player’s performance on the field. The information was released by GloboEsporte.com.

“We do a biomechanical assessment of the athlete standing and walking. The exams give us parameters on how to make the insole. We try to find out how the gait biomechanics are, what load is suffered when stepping, and we assess whether this collaborates with any injury to the athlete. Giuliano doesn’t have any injuries, but we can biomechanically improve his stride and know if the way he walks causes any dysfunction that is hampering his performance“, explained Leonardo Signorini, physiotherapist and owner of a 3D insoles company.

Currently, defender Léo Santos uses a made-to-measure insole. The athlete recovers from a knee injury and has the help of the object to improve his step. According to the physiotherapist, each cause of fracture has a specific treatment and insoles.

“We have software that reads the baropadometry file by 3D scanner. Through the data, I put the corrections and I print it on a machine. We can make the insole in different densities, some harder, others softer. If you have a stress fracture, for example, you need to take the load off, so it needs to be softer,” he explained.

Giuliano has 13 games for Corinthians and is already starting to show good numbers. In addition to the good performances, the midfielder shook the net in one opportunity and gave another three assists. With shirt 11, Timão returns to the field on Sunday, at 4 pm, against Internacional, in Beira Rio.

