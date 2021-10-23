Globo takes action with Marcos Mion after Sonia Abrão’s comment and he takes action

Sonia Abram, who doesn’t hide from anyone how much he admires Marcos Mion, celebrated on their social networks the fact that the presenter was invited by Globe to continue commanding the cauldron next year.

The completion of the communicator, according to the program owner the afternoon is yours, happened just after she said in a post that he deserved the opportunity to continue on open TV.

“Look at what I said on the 4th of SEPTEMBER about MION’s debut at CALDEIRÃO! And there was no other: GLOBO WAKE UP and now he is the owner and no longer a tenant of the time”, he wrote.

“Mion will be fixed as host of the Saturday afternoon show! Deservedly!”, the contractor of the TV network!.



In the comments field of the publication, Mionzera thanked the journalist for the fans. “Sonia!!! Thanks for the fans and support ALWAYS!!”, reacted.

The presenter, for those who don’t know, would stay at Caldeirão until the end of the year, but the station backed the decision. Mion, of course, celebrated by broaching the subject on her Instagram.

“It happened! The dream happened… TV Globo’s Saturday afternoon is ours! I’m just tears and gratitude! I love you who are living it all with me! Thanks God. Thank you, Our Lady”, wrote the famous one, who is a devotee of Nossa Senhora Aparecida, on a social network.

In a statement from the station, Marcos Mion also spoke about the matter and celebrated the continuation of his career at Globo. He also records a reality show on Multishow and will also have special projects on the paid channel.

“I’m just gratitude. And I renew my commitment to bring joy, fun and that much craziness that the Brazilian people need now. I’m happy that, even with all the party and surreal reception I received from TV Globo, they are making me build my career there step by step.” stated the artist.

Mion also commented, moved: “It’s the only way to build strong roots and solid trust. Even more so when the project is long term. I lack words to explain what I’m feeling right now”.

Look: