GM plans to suspend S10 production shift at São José dos Campos plant, union says | Paraíba Valley and Region

General Motors (GM) intends to suspend one of the two shifts of production of the S10 at the plant in São José dos Campos (SP) due to a lack of semiconductors. The information is from the Metallurgist Union.

According to the entity, the automaker’s statement was made in the late afternoon of Friday (22). The company has not yet disclosed how many employees the measure will cover, nor has it given more details on how it should proceed. A meeting is scheduled for Monday morning (25).

According to the Metallurgists Union of São José dos Campos, of the 3,800 workers at the plant in the city, 2,200 are from the S10 line. Of them, the first round concentrates the majority, with 1.2 thousand employees, since it includes the administrative sector.

“We are following the semiconductor crisis and regardless of what the company proposes on Monday, our priority is to preserve jobs,” said the factory’s union director, Renato Almeida.

GM was contacted on Friday night by g1, which was waiting for a return until the publication of the report. Currently, the São José dos Campos plant produces the S10 and Trailblazer models.

In addition to having given collective vacations to 200 employees in São José dos Campos between September and October due to lack of parts, the unit had three layoffs (temporary suspension of employment contracts) during the year.

In March, around 600 employees had their contracts suspended, but in layoff mode.

In April a group of 368 workers returned to the plant after a suspension of contracts. In July, a group of 250 employees had their contracts suspended until August.