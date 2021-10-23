Government of Minas pays 2nd installment of emergency aid of R$600 – Savings

Emergency aid from Minas Gerais will be paid from this Friday (10/22) (photo: Pixabay)

As of this Friday (10/22), the State Secretariat for Social Development (Sedese) will pay the second installment of R$ 600 of emergency aid from Minas Gerais. The beneficiaries this time will be those born in January and February, from the non-priority group. This is the third income transfer initiative of the Government of Minas Gerais to minimize the impacts caused by the economic health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to official accounting, more than 69 thousand beneficiaries will be paid today, with transfers of more than R$ 41 million.

At this stage, they receive people enrolled in the CadÚnico until May 22, 2021, with a per capita income of up to R$ 89. The payment for this second round goes up to October 29, covering more than 450 thousand people.

assistance



Mineiro Emergency Aid is a temporary financial benefit for families in extreme poverty, as an exceptional measure to deal with the economic and social consequences of the pandemic.

The aid was established by Law 23.801/2021, an initiative of the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais (ALMG).