Government studies new loan to energy distributors along the lines of the ‘Covid Account’ | water crisis

The Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) confirmed this Thursday (21), in an official statement, that it is considering supporting a new loan to energy distributors to cover the extra costs of power generation in 2021. The information had already been anticipated by the columnist of g1 Ana Flower.

The objective is to ensure the financial balance of distributors and prevent the entire extra cost bill from being passed on to consumers in 2022, election year. With the loan, the cost will be diluted over time. The bill will still be paid by consumers, with interest.

“The MME informed that it is studying possible solutions that aim to attenuate the observed mismatch between the revenues collected by the electricity tariffs and the expenses with the generation of energy, among them a credit operation along the lines of the ‘Covid Account'”, said the folder in note.

In the note, the MME only states that “the dimension of the operation is still being evaluated by the MME in conjunction with Aneel, whose Board of Directors also participated in the meeting”.

According to g1, the value of the new loan should be between BRL 10 billion and BRL 15 billion, plus the interest rate being set. The value will be paid by consumers over six to eight years, through a charge applied to the electricity bill.

Government studying loans to energy distributors

In this Thursday’s note, the executive secretary of the MME, Marisete Pereira, says that the alternatives studied take into account “the care to keep the energy tariff adequate to the payment capacity of the Brazilian consumer”.

Marisete coordinated a meeting on the subject, on Thursday, with the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) and the Brazilian Association of Electric Energy Distributors (Abradee). The Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, did not participate in the meeting.

Also in a note, Abradee informed that the solution presented by the MME is a new financing, with the participation of BNDES and private banks, which could be completed by the beginning of next year. “The MME should start, next week, discussions with these financial institutions”, says the association.

According to Abradee, the measure should allow consumers to “pay for higher energy over a longer period and therefore with less impact on their budgets.”

The “Covid Account” mentioned by the MME was the name given to the loan made to help the electricity sector from the effects of the pandemic.

About 60 distributors joined the financing, which totaled R$ 14.8 billion. This amount is being paid by consumers, through a charge built into the electricity bill.

The installments of the “Covid Account” will be billed monthly until December 2025. The interest rate of the operation was CDI + 2.8% per year.

The distributors will use the financing money to cover the gap created by the energy crisis, which led the country to activate thermoelectric plants to guarantee the supply of electricity, in addition to importing energy from Argentina and Uruguay.

According to data from Aneel, the collection of tariff flags, which exist precisely to cover this increase in the cost of energy generation, has an accumulated deficit of R$ 8.06 billion up to August.

Increased electricity bill generates more demand for solar energy

This means that the amount collected with the flags applied to electricity bills was insufficient by R$ 8.06 billion to cover the extra costs of energy production.

Even the “water scarcity” banner, created by the government in August and which took effect in September, may be insufficient to cover the costs, according to experts and energy distributors.

The soaring dollar, the readjustments in the prices of natural gas and mineral coal and the shortage of natural gas have also contributed to the increase in the hole.

The idea of ​​lending money to distributors to insure the readjustment on the electricity bill is old. In 2014, the Dilma Rousseff government resorted to the mechanism.