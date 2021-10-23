Grêmio coach ‘bar’ 5 players and athletes may leave in 2022; Cortez pulls the list

O Guild got a very important victory last Sunday (17) against Juventude by 3-2, coming back very close to leaving the feared relegation zone of the brazilian. The game at Arena do Grêmio was the debut of the coach Vagner Mancini, who came to replace Felipão and try to save the team from another fall in the club’s history.

The new coach has already promoted some changes in the squad and some team positions have started to be defined. However, the situation of some players began to draw the attention of the fans and the national press, with five players leaving an uncertain future for the 2022 season. Vagner Mancini.

Bruno Cortez and Guilherme Guedes

Vagner Mancini shows that he should bet on more experienced players and kept Rafinha as a starter in the first team. Another option for the position is Bruno Cortez, but the player has not done a good phase and should leave in 2022.

On the other hand, young Guilherme Guedes is Grêmio’s big bet for the future, but he is being preserved in this situation and also has an uncertain future with the new coach.

Gabriel Chapecó

The goalkeeper won space with Felipão and had a sequence of games as a starter, but ended up on the bench after the coach left. Thiago Gomes and Vagner Mancini chose to cast Olympic champion Brenno as a starter, and should remain in the position for the remainder of the season.

Jhonatan Robert and Léo Pereira



Vagner Mancini joined the team promoting changes and adopted the 4-2-3-1 scheme, working against Juventude in the last round. The new scheme should set Douglas Costa, Ferreira, Álisson and Éverton as starters, leaving Léo Pereira and Jhonatan Robert with little room in the starting lineup.

The two attacking midfielders had the prestige of Thiago Nunes and Felipão, winning many opportunities this season. However, it should only be an option for the new coach.