Grêmio squad: Mancini keeps Paulo Miranda on defense; Geromel and Borja are doubts | Guild

Coach Vagner Mancini can repeat the Grêmio team that beat Juventude in its debut, last Sunday, at the Arena. The trend is for maintenance of Paulo Miranda in defense. Borja and Geromel did activities with the ball this Friday, but should not start the match against Atlético-GO on Monday, in Goiânia, for the 28th round of the Brasileirão.

Paulo Miranda continues alongside Kannemann in defense, even with Ruan’s return after serving suspension. In an activity with the defense line this Friday, the duo trained with Vanderson and Rafinha, on the wings.

Jean Pyerre is another one who remains, centered in midfield. Diego Souza, on the other hand, can start if Borja is not in full condition.

The Colombian had already taken part in Thursday’s activity with the ball and participated in this Friday’s training session with the rest of his teammates, as well as Léo Pereira. Geromel has also worn soccer shoes on the lawn and exercised with the ball. Both are still monitored and may be among the related ones.

The possible Grêmio lineup has: Brenno; Vanderson; Paulo Miranda, Kannemann and Rafinha; Thiago Santos and Villasanti; Alisson, Jean Pyerre and Douglas Costa; Diego Souza (Borja).

1 of 1 Paulo Miranda could win a sequence in Grêmio — Photo: Lucas Uebel/DVG/Grêmio Paulo Miranda could win a sequence in Grêmio — Photo: Lucas Uebel/DVG/Grêmio

The cast resumes training at 10 am on Saturday and Sunday, the day they travel to Goiânia on a charter flight. The delegation’s return only takes place on Tuesday morning.