Guarani 1 x 2 Confiança – Bugre loses a turn and can already plan 2022! – Indoor Soccer

Campinas, SP, 22 (AFI) – With two players sent off in the second half, the Guarani lost to the Confidence, turnaround, 2-1, at the Brinco de Ouro da Princesa stadium, in Campinas (SP), for the 31st round of the Brazilian championship. Bruno Sávio and Thales were sent off in the second half. The goals of Sergipe’s comeback came at 45 and 48 minutes into the second half.

The defeat left Guarani even further away from the fight for access. The team from São Paulo parked at 46 points and appears in seventh place – it can still be overtaken by CSA (8th) and Náutico (9th), who still play on the weekend. In other words: planning for 2022 can already start.

Confiança won its third consecutive victory and jumped to 18th position, with 31 points. The team is on the rise and gained momentum by staying in the B Series 2022.

INTERIOR FOOTBALL RADIO

This game was broadcast live by Rádio Futebol Interior, the largest audience on the Brazilian web. Narration by Gustavo Marques, comments by Wagner Ferreira and reports by Albert Cavalcanti. The overall command was Claudinei Corsi.

SEE THE BEST MOMENTS!

BUGRE DESERVES THE ADVANTAGE ON THE SCOREBOARD

The first half had few opportunities, but with Guarani having a slight superiority over Confiança. Even so, it was the Sergipe team that almost opened the scoring in the 13th minute, when Vinicius Barba headed with danger and goalkeeper Rafael Martins saved in the scare.

Little by little, Guarani dominated the actions and began to surround the Trust area. At 33, Bruno Sávio received it in the area and finished very close to the crossbar. Three minutes later, it was Régis’ turn to submit, but the ball swerved through the defense and went over the end line.

The match headed for halftime, when Madison knocked down Diogo Mateus inside the area and the referee awarded a penalty for Guarani. At 48, Bruno Sávio went to charge and did not waste, scoring his tenth goal in Serie B.

Regis was below the last games. Photo: Thomaz Marostegan/Guarani FC

EXPULSIONS COMPLICATE THE BUGER

In the second half, Confiança was a little more offensive and could have tied in the 11th minute, when João Paulo crossed from the left and Rafael Vila tested over the goal.

Guarani was more cautious and saw their situation become delicate in the 20th minute, when Bruno Sávio hit Madison with a punch and ended up being expelled from the field, leaving the São Paulo team with one less in the final stage.

Confiança took advantage of the numerical advantage, went up and saw Thales, from Guarani, also be sent off, leaving the Sergipe team with two more on the field.

And, better on the field, Confiança found the tie. Neto Berola went on top of the mark and was knocked down by Bruno Silva inside the area: a well-marked penalty and converted by the same Neto Berola in the 45th minute.

The draw cheered Confiança, which continued on the attack and scored the winning goal in the 48th minute. After crossing from the right and submission by Williams Santana, giving final numbers to the confrontation.

UPCOMING GAMES

Guarani will return to the field on Thursday to face Sampaio Corrêa, at 7 pm, at Castelão stadium, in São Luís (MA). Confiança will only play on Saturday, the 30th, when they will host Londrina, at 6:30 pm, at the Bastitão stadium, in Aracaju (SE).