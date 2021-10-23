Guedes’ Cowardice Fee

× Reproduction: TV Brazil

The best indicator to predict what will happen in the economy is Paulo Guedes’ cowardice rate. Yesterday afternoon, at his press conference with Jair Bolsonaro, that rate soared more than the dollar.

First, he humiliated his former number two, Bruno Funchal, who tried to resist the pillage of the PocketNarist band. Paulo Guedes referred to him only as “young”.

Second, he accused BC president Roberto Campos Neto of having been unable to insure the cost of living, delaying the rise in interest rates:

“Every time there is localized increase, food, construction material, it is temporary. Now, if it is becoming generalized, if everything is going up, everyone has to look at the Central Bank (…). When I left to go to the United States, the inspector was super tidy. So, if inflation is rising, let’s go for it (…). If the inspector got a little worse, I came back from a trip and the inspector got a little worse, so I have to run a little more with the interest rate too”.

Comical detail: he spent only six days in the United States.

Thirdly, he accused the “political wing” of having done a “fishing” at BTG, in order to snare Mansueto Almeida for his place, but he exempted Jair Bolsonaro, as if the sociopath didn’t rule his own government – ​​which is partially true, but cowardice nonetheless.

The summary is that the old Centrão can throw its hook into the ocean of public spending and fish the fall of GDP, with the accelerated increase in interest rates.

