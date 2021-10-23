Gui Araújo assumes affair with Jade Picon! João Guilherme and Duda Reis speak out

During the night of this Saturday (23), at the party of “A Fazenda 13”, Gui Araújo opened up with MC GUI about the “forbidden romance” he had with Jade Picon. According to the former MTV, the bid already existed even before the relationship between the influencer and João Guilherme came to an end. With the repercussion, Jade’s ex spoke up and even Duda Reis, who was with Araújo before the Record reality show, commented.

“The stuff got crazy and I didn’t even know it. […] When I found out about the tour, I was [com ela] well before the end of the previous ‘contract’, I said: ‘Wow, what time, you know what you do’. And she: ‘So, I’m telling you because this is the stuff and I want it so much.’ I said: ‘Whoa, bro!’ After that, the stuff went crazy. Day, night, night and day,” he declared Gui Araújo.

Apparently, the “contract” he refers to would be the relationship between Jade and João Guilherme. “It never crossed my mind, but it got out of hand. She was a boyfriend all her life, I was, we traveled together. She knew all my bad things”, he said at one point in the conversation.

The pawn also said that he told the whole story to Leo Picon, older brother of Jade, of whom he is also a great friend. “I said: ‘The stuff is going on like this.’ He said: ‘I can’t believe it, bro, weren’t you going to tell me?’ I know he’s a gossip”, commented the ex of Anitta. Look:

gui araujo talking about jade – part 2 pic.twitter.com/nFGynD7CbA She laughs. (@used to) October 23, 2021

João Guilherme and Duda Reis comment on the case of Gui Araújo and Jade Picon

What happens when you gossip inside a reality show? Everyone knows! After the conversation between MC GUI and Gui Araújo, the names of João Guilherme and jade picon ended up in the most talked about issues of the Twitter. The influencer hasn’t commented on the matter yet, but the son of Leonardo revealed that he was following everything.

I’m just seeing everything, but I’m going to sleep. until tomorrow I hope the gossip is more complete on my table 😇👿 later I’ll talk about — J҉O҉T҉I҉N҉H҉A҉ (@Joaoguiavila) October 23, 2021

Nonetheless, Duda Reis also decided to comment on the matter this Saturday (23). the ex of Borel was with Gui Araújo before the boy entered “The Farm 13“. In other words, she also felt that she was deceived by him.

thankfully the truth always comes out, but in this case on national television — Duda Reis (@dudareisb01) October 23, 2021

Posteriorly, Duda Reis thanked for the “deliverance” and earned an RT of João Guilherme, who hinted that he also didn’t want anymore Gui Araújo in your life. In addition, Duda also stopped following Araújo on Instagram.

in our ❣️* https://t.co/NZ3E44LNoM — J҉O҉T҉I҉N҉H҉A҉ (@Joaoguiavila) October 23, 2021

please note that Gui Araújo had already talked about a “forbidden romance” with jade picon in “The Farm 13“. On social media, the influencer said she didn’t need to be satisfied with what she was doing single. However, with the possibility of having been betrayed, João Guilherme I just said that “who is not one day will be“.

Does Gui Araújo imagine that your little chat with MC GUI in “The Farm 13” moved the internet that way?

