Guto Ferreira says Indio Ramirez is ready to return to Bahia

Colombian midfielder hasn’t played since February 3 | Photo: Felipe Oliveira | EC Bahia

The expectations of Bahia fans for the return of midfielder Indío Ramirez can finally be satisfied. According to coach Guto Ferreira, the Colombian midfielder is ready to return to acting and will be an option in Tricolor’s next match, against Chapecoense, on Sunday, 24, at 20:30, at Arena Fonte Nova, for the A Series of the Brazilian Championship .

In an interview with the podcast Segue o Baba, from GE Bahia, the coach said he was right not to put the player to play in the match against Palmeiras, in the public’s return to Fonte Nova, since the next day, the midfielder felt pain in his knee. . The Colombian has not played since February 3, after being injured against Fluminense and needing to undergo surgery.

“We took it against Palmeiras, on condition that he had a taste. But the next day, he entered the medical department, feeling pain in his knee. Maybe if I had put him in the game, I would have had problems. This week he trained very well and now it is rather an option to enter the match from the game against Chape,” said the coach.

Ramírez arrived at Bahia in November of last year and has not played since he tore his anterior knee ligament in a game against Fluminense. With a contract valid until the end of 2021, he played in 11 matches for the squadron and scored three goals. The midfielder is loaned to Tricolor by Atlético Nacional, from Colombia. Bahia has a stipulated purchase price.



