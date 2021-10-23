‘He went to the favela with me’ · TV News

Gui Araujo took advantage of the early morning hours of this Saturday (23) to activate his gossip mode in A Fazenda 13. The influencer insinuated that he had actually hooked up with Jade Picon while she was still dating João Guilherme. “He went to the favela about five, six times with me,” he revealed to MC Gui during yet another party at the program’s headquarters.

While not clearly confirming that there was betrayal, Anitta’s ex used some “codes” to refer to Leo Picon’s sister’s former relationship.

“When I heard about the role [do término], I was left [com ela] well before the previous contract [namoro dela com João Guilherme]. I said: ‘You know what you do’. She said: ‘I’m telling you because I want so much.’ After that, the stuff went crazy, like: day, night, night and day [a gente ficava]”.

The pawn also stated that he and Jade had gone out to various locations before their entry on the reality show on Record. “She went one five six times to the favela with me,” he said. “It never crossed my mind, but it was out of control. All her life she was a boyfriend, I was, we traveled together. She knew about all my rotten things,” continued Araujo.

Before closing the subject, Lary Bottino’s friend also assured that Leo Picon knows of her involvement with Jade. “I said: ‘This stuff is going on like this.’ He said: ‘I can’t believe it, bro, weren’t you going to tell me?’ “Were you enjoying it?” asked MC Bill. “How can you not like it?” replied the former MTV.

Before this dawn, Gui had already hinted at his involvement with the influencer. “There is a [pessoa que eu fico] which is the most forbidden of all,” he said, during a chat with Dynho Alves and Sthefane Matos. To avoid mentioning the blonde’s name, Anitta’s ex-boyfriend “wrote” on the leg of MC Mirella’s husband. netizens managed to decipher the pawn’s gestures.

After that, followers began to speculate that the blogger had betrayed João Guilherme with Anitta’s ex-boyfriend. Through Twitter, Jade neither denied nor confirmed the rumors, but said she has the right to do whatever she wants with her life.

“I’m here to make it clear, without any possibility of creating a different narrative, I ended a three-year cycle of my life, a wonderful relationship that taught me a lot, but what happens in my single life is only up to me and in it I am free to do what I want,” she began.

“At 20, I saw that living to prove your truth to others is a prison and I’m not going to put myself in that role. My conscience is clear. I will make room for judgments, lies and sexist comments,” she continued in another passage.

João Guilherme also used the microblog, but made a more objective statement. “But the bottom line is: I don’t know about it so I can’t really give an opinion, I don’t have contact with my ex so I won’t ask. Everyone is. [traído] and whoever wasn’t will be one day,” wrote the actor.

