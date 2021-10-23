Health allows application of the 3rd dose of Coronavac in DF

posted on 10/22/2021 10:59 AM / updated on 10/22/2021 1:38 PM



The public taking the 3rd dose can opt for Coronavac – (credit: Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DA Press)

The Health Department of the Federal District (SES-DF) authorized, this Thursday (10/21), through circular nº 84/2021, the application of the booster dose against covid-19 with CoronaVac vaccines. The immunizing document should only be used when there is a medical recommendation or the patient’s refusal to be vaccinated with other manufacturers. The rule is that the vaccines to be used should preferably be “from the messenger RNA platform (Pfizer) or, alternatively, viral vector vaccine (AstraZeneca)”.

The document clarifies that “for cases of medical recommendation or users’ refusal, from 10/21/2021, the target audience that is entitled to the booster dose of the vaccine against covid-19 may choose between being vaccinated with the Coronavac immunobiological”, he points out.

The inclusion of Coronavac applies to people contemplated at this stage of the booster dose, such as the population aged 60 or over and health workers who completed the vaccination schedule by April 15 of this year. “We emphasize that the booster dose with Coronavac is an exception for cases with medical recommendation or refusal of the patient to other immunobiologicals recommended by the MS (Ministry of Health) and should be justified in the system”, he says.

The circular also highlights that the application of the 2nd dose (D2) must be guaranteed to the user regardless of the federative unit or municipality where the 1st dose was carried out, “thus ensuring the vaccination schedule for the entire Brazilian population”. “In exceptional cases, the state must send a report to the Ministry of Health with the necessary information for reanalysis of the distribution”, he advises.

Immunization

In a note sent to Correio, the Health Department detailed that during the vaccination campaign, the personal experience of each individual with the immunizing agent determines whether the user will return to the unit to receive the second dose. “In many cases, users are not returning for the second dose, nor for the booster dose,” warns the folder.

“As the purpose of SES is to ensure the effectiveness of immunization, and given the availability of various immunobiologicals for a booster dose, as directed by the Ministry of Health, the secretariat decided to provide the user with the option of boosting with Coronavac, as a lot of research and personal experiences of users identify less side effects with this immunizing agent”, he assesses.

Anticipation

The Department of Health highlighted the anticipation of the second dose of immunobiologicals AstraZeneca and Pfizer for an interval of eight weeks after the first dose. “In due course, this committee ratifies the fact that it is not necessary to take into account a fixed date for anticipation, thus, the only criterion to be considered for anticipating the second dose is the interval of eight weeks”, explains the folder.