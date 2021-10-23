Hole in the ceiling is no longer enough to pay aid, kindness and rent for the center – 10/23/2021 – Vinicius Torres Freire

The workaround to increase federal government spending in 2022 should not be enough to pay the bill for the electoral package envisaged by Jair Bolsonaro, the centrão and other congressional plans. According to what is in the constitutional amendment so far, the possible increase in spending will be R$ 94.1 billion, added to the higher ceiling and the provisional default, let’s say, of the precatories. The amendment still needs to be voted on in the House and Senate. There is a general agreement, between almost all the parties and the commands of the two houses, to approve the package.

But it won’t do for everyone.

There will be even more money missing if deputies and senators decide to give some help to people who will no longer receive emergency aid and will not enter the new Bolsa Família, the “Auxílio Brasil”. On Friday morning (22), people in Congress were hearing that it was necessary to get some help for part of the approximately 18 million people who are expected to be left with nothing. The account is still going to increase. Some say, moreover, that the new fiscal space does not reach R$ 94.1 billion. Even worse.

So, you probably won’t be able to pay:

1) the “Auxílio Brasil”, which will cost R$ 46.7 billion in addition to what was budgeted for Bolsa Família. It is the cost of paying R$400 per month to 17 million people;

2) the increase in unforeseen expenditure by the Budget sent by the government to Congress, which will increase because inflation will be higher than estimated, which increases spending on benefits linked to the value of the minimum wage, such as Social Security. It must be an extra cost of almost R$20 billion, at least R$18 billion;

3) the increase in expenses that are in the pipeline: Vale Gás, Bolsa Caminhoneiro, the extension of the tax rebate on the payroll of companies (so-called “exemption”). None of this has yet been approved or even planned (in the case of aid for self-employed truck drivers). From the accounts that are still imprecise now, the cost should be around R$14 billion;

That leaves something around R$14 billion to R$15 billion. But the account is not over.

According to what was heard in Congress until recently, it is not enough money to fund the increase in the value of those parochial parliamentary amendments that are now under the control of the leaders of the center, in particular of Arthur Lira (PP-AL), the president of the Chamber, informal prime minister of Bolsonaro. The center’s talk was to get at least R$18 billion. Depending on the destination given to certain government expenditures (such as investment in works), this account can be lowered (impairing, of course, larger investments, which would give rise to more parochial expenditures).

The federal spending limit will increase because Bolsonaro and centrão agreed to change the rule for readjusting these expenses. It is a workaround, a change in the indexation, in the monetary correction, of this limit, of the “ceiling” of expenses. There will be more “space” for spending also because part of the debt already budgeted with court orders will not be paid, a moratorium that will resurrect the fiscal skeletons (debt more or less hidden in the accounts, which accumulate and end up haunting some government).

The question here is to know what will be the mumunha they will invent to pay for an even greater increase in expenses, beyond what would be allowed by the workaround. Inventing a new way to readjust the “ceiling” value will be difficult. Inventing an increased extra-ceiling expense will cause further scandal.

It is worth remembering that, if Congress invents a new way, through a constitutional amendment, Bolsonaro will not be able to veto the new expense (even if he wanted to).

The coming weeks will still be exciting.