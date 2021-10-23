How Spending Cap Maneuver to Enable Brazil Aid Can Make Brazilians Poorer

empty wallet

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

To guarantee payment of R$ 400, the government intends to circumvent a rule that limits the growth of public spending, but this could end up ‘feeding back’ inflation

Extra money always comes at a good time, especially for those who need it most.

Therefore, it makes sense that millions of vulnerable Brazilians see positively the efforts of the government of Jair Bolsonaro to enable the payment of R$ 400 to the beneficiaries of its new social program, Auxílio Brasil, a value higher than that of Bolsa Família , which ceases to exist.

And, in fact, economists say, “in the very short term”, this increase could even give a boost to the economy, in the midst of current circumstances that are not encouraging. After all, it tends to increase consumption and mitigate the effects of inflation that erode purchasing power.

The problem is that this additional spending, as it is being proposed by the government, tends to “feedback” inflation in the future, canceling out its initially positive effects — and it is the most vulnerable who are the first to feel the impact of this.