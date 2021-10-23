How the Spending Cap Maneuver to Enable Brazil Aid Can Make Brazilians Poorer – 10/22/2021 – Market

Extra money always comes at a good time, especially for those who need it most.

Therefore, it makes sense that millions of vulnerable Brazilians see positively the efforts of the government of Jair Bolsonaro to enable the payment of R$ 400 to the beneficiaries of its new social program, Auxílio Brasil, a value higher than that of Bolsa Família , which ceases to exist.

And, in fact, economists say, “in the very short term”, this increase could even give a boost to the economy, in the midst of current circumstances that are not encouraging. After all, it tends to increase consumption and mitigate the effects of inflation that erode purchasing power.

The problem is that this additional spending, as it is being proposed by the government, tends to “feedback” inflation in the future, canceling out its initially positive effects — and it is the most vulnerable who are the first to feel the impact of this.

But why?

The reality is that the government has nowhere to take this excess expenditure.

In order to make the payment of R$ 400 of the Auxílio Brasil feasible, he intends to circumvent the so-called “spending ceiling”, a 2016 rule that limits the growth of public spending to the inflation of the previous year.

It was created that year out of fear of fiscal disaster — the government had been spending more than it could, and that put the country’s ability to pay its debts into question.

It’s more or less like a common citizen: those who don’t pay their bills get a “dirty” name in the square.

If the market perceives that Brazil’s ability to pay is compromised, it reacts negatively, raising doubts about what and how the government will do to honor its commitments.

A practical example is an investor who has shares in companies in Brazil. Faced with an unpromising future for his investments, he tends to seek other countries where he feels safer to see his money multiply.

Now, imagine several investors thinking the same thing and possibly withdrawing their funds en masse—it’s what economists call “capital flight.”

To make matters worse, there was a stampede of high-ranking members of the Ministry of Economy, all subordinate to the incumbent, Paulo Guedes. There were four in all, including the special secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Bruno Funchal.

According to a statement released by the agency, they cited personal reasons for leaving their positions, but behind the scenes it is known that the decision was motivated by the government’s formal proposal to break the spending ceiling.

All this caused the dollar to rise and the Brazilian stock market to close on Thursday (10/21).

Brazilian companies listed on Bovespa alone lost R$ 284 billion in market value in three days, according to financial analysis systems developer Economatica.

This Friday (22), until the conclusion of this report, the situation was not very different — the dollar continues to rise sharply and the stock market falling.

But the worsening fiscal situation does not only lead to an increase in inflation. It also has ripple effects for the rest of the economy.

Higher inflation forces the Central Bank (BC) to raise interest rates, which slows down economic activity and impacts GDP (Gross Domestic Product, the sum of wealth produced by a country).

And a weaker economy leads to a drop in income and unemployment.

The capital flight generated by the crisis of confidence in the markets, on the other hand, has a direct impact on the dollar — the more dollars out of the country, the “more expensive” the American currency becomes.

And the stronger dollar considerably affects the price of a number of products, such as gasoline, cooking gas and food.

Which, ultimately, contributes to further raising inflation.

And it’s not just the pocket of Brazilians, especially those with lower incomes, that suffers. Government coffers, too.

According to a study by the Independent Fiscal Institution (IFI), each percentage point of increase in inflation generates an estimated impact of R$ 12.4 billion in primary spending.

This means that the government’s ability to manage its accounts becomes even more rigid, which can ultimately affect the continuity of payment of the benefit in the future.

“The market actually seems to have abandoned the self-deception that there would be room for more fiscal adjustments and respect for the spending ceiling,” says André Perfeito, chief economist at Necton Investimentos, in his daily commentary to investors.

“The economic and social reality has imposed itself on the Planalto and, in the absence of a clear action plan, evidence is accumulating that will fill a hole at a time with a R$ 400 tape at a time,” he adds.

Brazil Aid

Auxílio Brasil, the Bolsonaro government’s social program to replace Bolsa Família, was announced on Wednesday (10/20) by the Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, and is scheduled to start in November this year.

The program, for which beneficiaries would receive R$ 400, R$ 100 more than initially proposed and more than double the average payment of Bolsa Família, would coincide with the end of payment of the so-called Emergency Aid, a benefit paid to the most vulnerable during the covid-19 pandemic. The number of beneficiaries would also increase from the current 14.6 million to 17 million.

The PEC (Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution), which makes the spending ceiling more flexible, creates a budget space of R$83 billion in the 2022 election year, according to its rapporteur, federal deputy Hugo Motta (Republicanos-PB).

This amount should not only be used to make the payment of Auxílio Brasil feasible, but also expenses of interest to government allies, such as parliamentary amendments, through which they send money for works and projects in their electoral bases.

In a press conference this Friday (10/22), minister Paulo Guedes downplayed the impact of the increase in the value of Auxílio Brasil for controlling government expenditures. He said that the planned changes will represent a change from 17.5% to 18.5% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in expenses.

Asked about the impact of increased spending on inflation, especially for the poorest population, the minister said that inflation is “rising worldwide” and that the Central Bank should also play its role in setting the interest rate.

“Every time there is a localized increase, food, construction material, it is temporary. Now, it is becoming generalized, everything is going up, everyone has to look at the Central Bank. The fiscal was perfectly under control,” Guedes told journalists. “If inflation is rising, let’s stay ahead of the curve, let’s run behind (the interest rate hike).”