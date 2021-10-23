how to prevent platinum hair loss

Actress Agatha Moreira underwent a radical change to live her character in “Secret Truths 2”. And, despite saying that he loved the platinum hair, as if he was born that way, he commented that the strands are suffering from the constant retouching of the roots that the continuity of the series requires. But is there a way to be super-blonde and keep her hair healthy? “What’s happening with Agatha is called chemical cutting, and it shouldn’t happen,” says hair stylist Priscila Fragoso, from L’Officiel salon, in São Paulo.

After all, what is this chemical cut? “It is a consequence of the chemical aggression caused by the bleach or short intervals between procedures”, explains Ronan Gedeoni, from salon 1838, in São Paulo. “It often happens when the hair is thin, for example,” he continues. But you can, yes, to bleach the hair without undergoing a chemical cut. “The point is that you have to take care a lot, a lot, even before being bleached,” says Nando Ardessore, hairdresser at the us3 salon in São Paulo.

He comments that if the hair has color, as happens with actresses who always change their look, the hair ends up feeling, even with the use of protectors. “With virgin hair it’s much easier, you can do it all right. When you’re going to platinize your hair, you use bleach that lightens up to seven points without hurting the fiber. More than that, it detonates. It just so happens to get the tone. from Agatha, it was necessary to go beyond that limit, maybe increase the oxidant… Then, there is no miracle. Therefore, you need to think carefully before facing such a procedure,” says Nando.

In order not to go through the same perrengue, learn how to take care of the hair before, during and after bleaching.

Before: treat

“The first step for a healthy platinum is to analyze the thread to see if it is in conditions to receive the discoloration process”, says Priscila, warning that it may be the case to do treatments to strengthen the fiber before bleaching. It is possible to platinum without breaking as long as the hair is thicker. “It can even be thin, but it needs to be resistant and pre-treated before discoloration, with specific reconstructive products for this ultra whitening”, adds Ronan. This pre-treatment can take 30, 15 or seven days: it depends on the condition of the yarn.

During: protect

Lightening a background of light blonde hair is easy. Now, if you have dark hair or hair that already has coloration, it’s another procedure. There are less aggressive products, but a lot of care is still needed — starting with treating the hair before transformation. “At this time, the more hydration, the better. In addition, the colorist needs to be very careful, especially in the retouching — it really needs to be just at the root, without touching the already bleached part. The root bleaches faster, because it’s hotter. what is difficult is to reach the mid-tone to the ends, where the hair is colder and takes longer to lighten. Therefore, it asks for more time with the bleach,” describes Nando.

In addition, there are products that can be added to bleach to protect and strengthen the hair. “They prevent them from breaking — we’re talking about Plex, which keep the capillary structure firm,” says Priscila.

Agatha Moreira Image: Reproduction/Instagram

careful retouching

“When there is a need for retouching every 15 days, the risk of chemical cutting is enormous”, warns Ricardo, who usually advises rooting every 30 or 45 days. “It is essential to be very precise, to use a makeup brush so as not to touch the part of the already bleached fiber and to avoid breaking. The thread that loses pigment is too fragile.”

The hair stylist explains that the chemical cut in the next touch-up shows that the root has become sensitive. “As it is hotter, it needs less time in contact with the bleach to turn platinum”, analyzes hair stylist Ricardo Rodrigues, from the Riro Salon, in São Paulo.

After: recover

After discoloration, it is necessary to bet on a reconstruction to return the matter to the cold and avoid chemical cutting. For those who are going through it, the solution is the same: reconstruction treatments, which return the keratin to the thread, preventing it from breaking. “And then, bet on adequate shampoo, conditioner, mask and leave-in, such as the Metal Detox line, recently launched by L’Oréal Professionnel, and be very careful with sun, pool, sea…”

Also invest in nutrition for the hair to regain its suppleness. “I like Sebastian’s rebuild line interspersed with Wella’s Fusion,” says Ricardo. Finally, there is little delicacy: “Change the way you wash at home — you can’t scrub so much — and dry with delicacy and thermal protection.”