How to use the new Google TV app

If you have an Android phone, you may have recently seen the Google Play Movies & TV app turn into something simply called Google TV. But what is this new app and digital showcase? And how does this make your streaming services easier to reach? Here’s everything you need to know about the new Google TV.

The new Google TV app for Android follows the lead of the software in Chromecast with the Google TV streaming stick. The interface and key features are the same, and you can sync your progress across multiple devices. The idea is for Google TV to act as a central framework for everything you want to watch.

Understanding where you can find your movies and television shows isn’t always easy when it comes to Google. You may have noticed that everything you’ve purchased on Google Movies and TV also appears on YouTube if you’re signed in with the same Google account (on the web, click Your Movies on the left).

Google TV should make viewing more direct outside of YouTube — including content you buy directly from Google. By loading the app and you’ll get lots of suggestions for ways to spend your money on the latest movies and TV shows.

All your purchases will be transferred from Google Movies and TV, as will your profile and payment information, so you don’t have to start from scratch if you were using the previous app.

What you can do is add new streaming services: tap your profile picture (top right), then Manage services, and you can add compatible apps that are already installed on your phone.

A wide variety of third-party services are supported on the platform, including Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney Plus, Apple TV + and, of course, YouTube TV, although your selection may vary depending on the device and country you are in.

There seems to be some difference between what you can get on a real physical Google TV device and what you can get through the Google TV Android app.

That’s Google TV’s first advantage: being able to find something to watch on various services more easily. Second, it’s now also easier to sync your “Want to Watch” list across multiple devices — if you tap the Watch List icon in the app, you’ll see movies and shows you’ve previously tagged. Tap Free to see content available in apps you’ve already subscribed to (so it’s not free, but you don’t need to pay more for it).

You can tag stuff from any device you have Google TV installed on, as well as from Chromecast with Google TV. You can also save items to your watch list from Google web and mobile search, as long as you’re signed in to the right Google account: try searching for a movie or TV show and you’ll usually see a List button monitoring in the information box on the right.

As before, you can buy and rent digital content directly from Google instead of streaming it through an app you’re subscribed to. You’ll see options for this on the Home tab, and you can dig deeper into the Store tab.

In the Library menu, you’ll find everything you’ve previously purchased — that content can also be synced to your device for offline viewing via the download buttons.

You can tap the search button at the top of the interface or use the “Hey Google” voice command to find something to watch. You can be quite creative with search terms: look for a specific genre of film from a particular decade, for example, or search for television shows starring a particular actor.

Tap your profile picture (top right) and choose Google TV Settings and Parental Controls if you want to put age restrictions on the types of material that can be viewed. These controls are PIN-protected, but they don’t seem to fully integrate with Android’s main parental control settings, something that may come in the future.

In the same Google TV settings menu, you can manage the downloads stored on your device, change the quality of content synchronized with your device and choose whether or not you want to Enable binge-watch – when this option is activated, the next episode of the program that you are watching will automatically play after the current one.

The Google TV app for Android also works as a remote control for compatible Android TV and Google TV devices. Assuming your phone is on the same Wi-Fi network as the device you want to control, it should appear when you tap the floating remote button that appears in the lower right corner of the Google TV app.