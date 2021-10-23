Hypera (HYPE3) starts the balances; Magalu (MGLU3) draws attention

Business

On a busy day, after the worsening of the fiscal risk, investors follow the highlights of companies on the Ibovespa this Friday (22). The market waits for the quarterly result of the Hypera (HYPE3) which kicks off the swing season.

In addition to Hypera, the highlights are the Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) which obtained approval from the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) of its biggest acquisition, the game site Kabum!. already the 3R Petroleum (RRRP3) announced the intention to make a follow-on, the offer may move R$ 1.5 billion.

In turn, the embraer (EMBR3) delivered 30 jets in the third quarter of this year, four times more year-on-year. And the MRV (MRVE3) will issue R$700 million in debentures.

See the highlights of companies this Friday:

Hypera

After the market closes, Hypera releases its data for the third quarter of this year. The conference call with analysts and investors is scheduled for next Monday (25th), at 11 am.

In the second quarter, the company reported a net profit of R$ 470.6 million, which represents an increase of 18.7% compared to the same period in 2020. Between April and June this year, the Net Revenue of the company grew 43.5% compared to the same period last year and totaled R$ 1.507 billion.

Market expectations are positive for the pharmaceutical company.

Magazine Luiza

On Thursday, Cade’s General Superintendence approved the acquisition of the games and technology website KaBuM! by Magazine Luiza (MGLU3). The decision is published in the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU) today.

The deal was announced by the companies in July and is the largest acquisition in the history of the Magazine Luiza, for R$1 billion in financial resources, in addition to 75 million common shares on the closing date of the transaction and a subscription bonus of up to 50 million common shares exercisable on January 31, 2024.

3R Petroleum

3R Petroleum has confirmed, through a material fact, the news that it intends to carry out a subsequent public offering of shares (follow on) with restricted primary distribution efforts. The information had been released earlier by Brasil Journal. According to the statement, the value is still under study and with a release date to be defined.

The Brazil Journal report says the offer could reach R$1.5 billion. The funds will be used to pay for ongoing acquisitions and investments for asset development, says the document.

embraer

Embraer delivered 30 jets in the third quarter. The aircraft manufacturer detailed that there were nine commercial and 21 executive jets (14 light and seven large). The number represents a strong advance compared to the 7 deliveries recorded in the same period last year.

As a result, at the end of September this year, Embraer’s firm order backlog totaled US$ 16.8 billion, up 11.2% year-on-year. During the year, the manufacturer has already delivered 86 aircraft – 54 of which are executive aircraft and 32 are commercial aircraft. During the period from July to September, in the executive aviation segment, Embraer delivered its 1,500th jet.

MRV

MRV announced that it will carry out the 20th issue of the company’s debentures, totaling R$700 million, divided into up to two series. The bonds will be simple, non-convertible and non-exchangeable into shares.

Remuneration will be based on interest corresponding to 100% of the DI, plus a rate of up to 1.39% per annum for the first series and up to 1.64% for the second. Payment will take place semiannually. The unit face value of debentures will be BRL 1,000.00.

The highlights of companies in Suno Notícias show the main events that promise to move the market during the day, such as the Hypera which should be in the focus of investors throughout the day.