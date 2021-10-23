Hypera Pharma records net income of R$ 201.6 million in the 3rd quarter, down 41.7%

THE Hypera Pharma (HYPE3) registered net profit of R$ 201.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, down 41.7% compared to the same period last year. On the other hand, net income from continued operations (adjusted) totaled R$ 464.7 million, an annual advance of 32.9%.

In the year, the pharmaceutical registered R$ 977.2 million in net profit, with a slight indentation of 0.3% on the same basis of comparison.

The company added EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of R$ 182.5 million, a 53% decrease in the annual comparison. In the adjusted criterion (EBITDA of continued operations), the company reached R$ 580.9 million, an increase of 47.6%. In nine months, the EBITDA recorded an increase of 4.7%, totaling R$ 1.119 billion.

THE Ebitda margin of the company suffered a drop of 0.5 percentage point compared to the third quarter of 2020, to 35.6%. The value represents a loss of 1.3 percentage point in the year.

According to the document sent to CVM, The Hypera achieved a 50% increase in net revenue for the quarter compared to the period between July and September 2020, totaling R$1.632 billion. In the annual accumulated, the total is R$ 4.922 billion, an increase of 47%.

O sell out (direct sales to the consumer) organic grew 13.7%, with an increase of 1.4 percentage points in relation to the market growth, according to IQVIA, which prepares surveys related to the health area.

According to the balance sheet, Marketing expenses had a new growth of 35.8% compared to the third quarter of 2020, totaling R$ 275 million. In addition, general and administrative expenses increased by 34.1%, reaching R$58.4 million.

The company ended the month of September with net debt of R$4.306 billion. Net debt after hedge totaled R$4.326 billion, with a slight reduction in debt for the second quarter of this year after free cash generation of R$400.4 million.

Hypera also recorded a record operating cash flow of R$539.9 million in the quarter, an annual advance of 16.1%. In the year, the indicator sums R$ 1.098 billion, with growth of 11.2%.

company opinion

According to the pharmacist, the Prescription Products area was once again the main highlight, with sell-out growth higher than market growth in another quarter.

“This performance was benefited by the growth in chronic drugs, a segment in which the company has been strengthening its participation in recent years with several relevant launches, and by the increase in the number of drug prescriptions observed throughout 2021, which has already surpassed the levels registered before -covid-19 pandemic, according to a recent IQVIA study”, points out and the company.