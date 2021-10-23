Hyundai Creta Grand arrives in Mexico and is equivalent to R$ 128,800

Imported from India, the Hyundai Creta Grand is the Alcazar for Mexicans and arrives in the land of the Aztecs in two versions, called GLS Premium and Limited. They cost 455,000 pesos and 498,000 pesos, which are equivalent to R$128.8 thousand and R$140.9 thousand, respectively.

Around here, these values ​​would put the Alcazar between the Limited (R$ 122,990) and Ultimate (R$ 152,990) versions, but the Hyundai model, if produced in Brazil, would cost much more than in Mexico, possibly between the Platinum and above the top of the line.

In the Latin country, the Creta Grand arrives with a Smartstream-G 2.0 engine (successor to the Nu), which delivers 160 horsepower and 20 kgfm, enough for the Latin Alcazar to have a good performance to carry seven people in comfort. There, it is equipped with a six-speed automatic transmission.

Completely complete, it offers six airbags, traction and stability controls, ramp start assistant, electric parking brake, four-wheel disc brake, cruise control, LED headlights and taillights, 18-inch alloy wheels, seats in fabric, roof rack, multimedia with 10.25 inch screen, Android Auto and CarPlay, rear camera, among others.

The Hyundai Creta Grand also has automatic air conditioning and an electrochromic rearview mirror, as well as air conditioning outlets for the third row. At Limited, the Alcazar features a panoramic sunroof, two-tone leather seats, LED interior lighting, tables in the second row, electric driver’s seat and a 10.25-inch digital cluster, unlike the Brazilian Crete.

With this new offer, Hyundai Mexico reinforces the position of Crete, which maintains its standard version in the local market, where it starts at 366,200 pesos or R$ 103,500 and comes equipped with the Smartstream-G 1.5 engine, 115 horsepower and 14 .6 kgfm or Kappa 1.4 TGDI with 140 horsepower and 24.5 kgfm. In the first, the gear is the iVT (CVT) and in the second, it is a dual-clutch with seven gears.