Hyundai Crete 2022 gets restyled in official sketches

Hyundai Creta will have for its 2022 version a small restyle. It has been confirmed by the South Korean automaker itself, which on its Indonesian Twitter account recently published three official sketches for the SUV.

They show the model keeping the current design line, with slightly more sensitive changes on the front. We can see the grille flanked by LED headlights and accompanied by larger air intakes in the front bumper.

Large wheels also steal the show, with the sketches also containing lighting that enhances the car’s silhouette. Behind, few changes are noticed, with only the lights differing subtly.

Inside, the Crete has a digital instrument panel and a touchscreen in the center console. The equipment will also include more advanced driver assistance systems in the higher versions.

Engine information has not been released. The model is currently sold in China, India, Russia, Brazil and Mexico, but the facelift should debut in Indonesia, being carried out by the automaker’s factory in Cikarang.

