‘I breastfeed my boyfriend before sex,’ says a mother of two

A mother of two, who missed breastfeeding her babies, started to breastfeed her boyfriend, under the allegation that it makes them want to have sex. Lana Michaels, who met her boyfriend Shawn through a vegan dating app, says the practice is the perfect foreplay for them.

According to The Mirror, Lana, who worked as a teacher, has a seven-year-old daughter and an 11-year-old son from a previous relationship, but when they grew up, she missed breastfeeding them. The nostalgia only ended 18 months ago, when she and her current partner experienced breastfeeding for the first time. According to Lana’s account, the ‘ritual’ creates “physical energy” between them before sexual intercourse.

“I breastfed my children and I really missed breastfeeding and how it feels. I don’t want to have another baby and my kids are too old to breastfeed now, but I liked the idea of ​​breastfeeding with Shawn.” she explained.

The duo will star in a Channel 4 documentary, Breastfeeding my Boyfriend, about adult breastfeeding next Monday night (25). The couple, who have an open relationship, had the idea of adult breastfeeding after having a foursome with other people.

After the experience, Lana researched breastfeeding online and found that she could restart your milk supply by taking herbal supplements. She decided to try and, three days later, the milk started to flow from her breasts.

They also want to show the world that breastfeeding is not “strange” and that there should be no taboos around it.