‘I felt I failed’: weight gain after bariatric is common; how to avoid? – 10/22/2021

After numerous attempts at diets and medicines to lose weight, nanny Andrea Ferreira de Almeida, 42, decided to resort to bariatric surgery to lose weight and improve health. At the time, she weighed 146 kg (gained 81 kg in 15 years) and had pre-diabetes, sleeping difficulties and unwilling to do anything.

“I didn’t feel well. I had tried practically everything to lose weight and I couldn’t. Bariatric was my only hope to leave morbid obesity,” says Andrea.

Unlike what many people think, to treat obesity it is not enough willpower to stop eating unhealthy foods and exercise. “The problem is complex, caused by several factors that involve genetic, psychological, metabolic, endocrine, behavioral and social components”, explains Bianca de Godoy, a psychologist at the Institute of Medicine Sallet and Obesimed, a specialist in eating disorders by the IPq (Institute of Psychiatry Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine, USP) and member of Sbem (Brazilian Society of Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery). Therefore, patients need a multidisciplinary approach (dietary re-education, physical activity, psychological counseling, use of medication, surgery), which is necessary even for those who undergo bariatrics.

Accompanied by a multidisciplinary team (doctor, psychologist, nutritionist, trainer), Andrea prepared for two years for the surgery and adopted healthy habits. He started to have a regulated diet and took daily walks and went to the operating room weighing 123 kg. In the first two years after the operation, she lost 48 kg, reaching 75 kg. However, from the third year onwards, he had a gradual weight regain — something that happens to many patients.

Studies show that approximately 15% of people who undergo bariatric regain weight, returning to obesity between five and ten years after surgery

According to Sbem, an average regain of 10% of the minimum weight reached is expected, this value is considered normal as it is a stabilization of the individual’s weight.

“When the regain passes 20%, we must already consider that there is a problem. We need to understand what is happening and treat the disorder that caused the person to gain weight beyond what was expected”, says André Maranhão, plastic surgeon, former president of SBCP (Brazilian Society of Plastic Surgery), in the Rio de Janeiro region, and member of the CBC (Brazilian College of Surgeons).

The problem of regaining weight is not just the increase in the number on the scale. Along with it, it is common to have the return of health problems that the person had when he was obese, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, hepatic steatosis (fat in the liver), in addition to the increased risk of myocardial infarction, stroke and early death.

Image: iStock

Why do those who undergo bariatric gain weight again?

According to Cintia Amorim, nutritionist at the Dr. Bruno Mota Obesity Treatment Center, in Maceió, and member of the Committee of Associated Specialties at Sbem, the main causes of weight regain are:

Lack of adherence to nutritional guidelines (eating more vegetables, legumes, fruits, lean meats and whole foods);

Excessive consumption of simple carbohydrates, such as white flour (bread, pasta, etc.) and sugar (in its various forms, including sweets and soft drinks);

Excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages;

Sedentary lifestyle;

Abandonment of consultations with the multidisciplinary team;

Untreated psychological disorders such as anxiety.

Andrea, for example, regained weight because of emotional problems that arose after the discovery of an ectopic pregnancy (when the embryo develops outside the uterine cavity) and the end of a relationship. “My world fell, I didn’t care about anything. I abandoned the treatment for over a year, I didn’t go to the appointments anymore, I stopped the diet, I gave up everything. I took out all the anxiety in the food, it was my comfort, the my comfort.”

In six years, Andrea had a 30 kg regain, reaching 105 kg. “Whenever I’m on the right path, something happens that knocks me down and makes me feel unable to move on, to climb the next step. The feeling is of failure and incompetence of having gained weight again,” he says.

According to psychologist Bianca de Godoy, it is common for patients with recovery to express feelings of defeat, guilt and shame, which activate beliefs of incapacity and affect the person’s self-esteem and self-image, which can lead to a depressive state.

“Fear of weight regain is experienced by the patient since the postoperative period, but I usually say that this fear is not bad, it protects us, it is necessary to be vigilant and monitor the lifestyle changes that will last forever.”

Back to ideal weight

Obviously, the best way to not gain weight after bariatric or to eliminate the weight regained is to avoid the mistakes that lead to regaining (which we listed above). That’s what Andrea did recently. The nanny went back to the treatment with the support of a psychiatrist, psychologist and nutritionist and has already lost 3 kg. “I’m writing a diary and learning to manage my emotions, anxiety and relationship with food, so I don’t take it out on it anymore when there’s a problem. I’m confident that I’ll make it, I want to lose weight and feel good again,” he says. .

the nutritionist belt Amorim says that, in order not to gain more weight after surgery or to lose the weight regained, the patient needs to understand that obesity is a chronic disease that has no cure, only control — and for that to happen, good habits must be maintained to ever. Make food re-education, practice aerobic physical activities and strength training (weight training) regularly and have periodic psychological and nutritional monitoring.