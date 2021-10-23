‘I keep my legs for the right time’

Portuguese star continues enchanting at 36 years of age and admitted that some things have changed in his style of play

This Sunday (24), the Manchester United receive the archrival Liverpool, in superclassic by the 9th round of the Premier League. The match is scheduled for 12:30 pm (GMT), at Old Trafford, with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+. Before entering the field by the red devils, Cristiano Ronaldo talked about the change your playing style on the pitch.

Started! Until midnight on Sunday (24) has Star+ Free Access. a lot of sport LIVE, series and movies. Click here and enjoy all the programming for free.

Started! Until midnight on Sunday (24) has Star+ Free Access. Lots of LIVE sport, series and movies. Click here and enjoy all the programming for free!

When it appeared in the sporting, from Portugal, the Portuguese star was known for his dribbling and plastic moves that raised audiences in stadiums. So was his first pass at Old Trafford. For some time now, CR7 has changed its characteristics, something he himself recognizes.

However, in terms of character and personality, the United 7 shirt made it clear that he remains the same player as always.

“In terms of character and personality, I haven’t changed. I don’t think so. Maybe some things. My hunger is the same. My mindset is the same. My game philosophy is the same. I was more of a striker, probably faster. Dribbling more… and now I’m more objective. I keep my legs for the right moments, for the moments to kill the game. Because I have more game experience, and that gives you the possibility to talk about when you can go and when you can stay. But I think that, inside, I have the same hunger,” he said, in an interview with the official Premier League channel.



1 Related

“I want to win things, I’m still motivated. I still want to learn and win things. That’s my mentality,” he added.

At 36 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo remains one of the main protagonists of European football and has proven it since returning to England. In eight matches for Manchester United, the Portuguese has already scored in six occasions.

Currently 6th in the table with 14 points, the Manchester club does direct confrontation against the Reds, who occupy the vice-leadership with 18 points. If they win, coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team could move up a few positions in the championship.