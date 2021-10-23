‘I knew the limitations of our athletes’

José Mourinho was full of sincerity after losing 6-1 to Norwegian Bodo/Glimt and said he ‘knew the limitations’ of the athletes who played.

José Mourinho suffered a very tough defeat last Thursday, when he saw his Pomegranate to be beaten 6-1 by the modest Norwegian team Bodo/Glimt in the Conference League. After the match, the Portuguese coach he had no pity to expose his players.

“I took a big risk, because there is a lot of difference between our holders and others. I decided to take the risk in the six-game group stage, with two more playing in Rome, to make those changes. Did you know the limitations of our players, but expected a different answer. It was my decision, so it is my responsibility”, said Mourinho about his reserves.

“My fault. I was the one who decided to play with this team. I had good intentions: giving a chance to people who work hard and don’t play a lot. On the other hand, rest people who almost always play. This in a synthetic field with these climatic conditions. We lost to a team that has more quality than us: our team that started the game is inferior to Bodo”, blasted the technician, lavishing sincerity.

Now to Rome try to recover from the vexation with a match for Italian Championship. This Sunday, at 1 pm (GMT), Mourinho’s team receives the napoli with Live broadcast fur Star+ with Free Access.