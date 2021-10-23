‘I was embarrassed and without reaction’, says millionaire Porsche owner who ran out of gas and disrupted traffic in MG | Valleys of Minas Gerais

A video by millionaire businessman Anderson Franco went viral on the internet after his Porsche Panamera ran out of gas on one of the main avenues in the city of Ipatinga (MG). A group of friends who were with him registered the moment and the images fell on the internet (see video above) .

“Gas has become too expensive, see, brother? Gasoline is expensive. The guy’s card didn’t pass, then the gas ran out”, joked the friend who was filming the scene.

With the unusual situation, traffic was congested, as the car was stopped in the middle of the road. The friend who was making the video joked with another driver who was passing by in a popular vehicle.

1 of 4 Businessman used a gallon of fuel to fuel his car — Photo: Reproduction Businessman used a gallon of fuel to fill the car — Photo: Reproduction

“Gasoline, brother. You can’t take a little out of this car for us to put here, can you? (sic) Okay man, the price went up too high”, he joked.

‘Low pump’: understand when the driver has less fuel in the tank than he pays

At g1, millionaire Anderson Franco said he believes the video went viral due to the context of high fuel prices experienced in Brazil.

“I think it went viral, because, today, we are in pain. We are going through a very strong crisis in the country, people identify with pain. And humble people have identified that it’s not just they who are feeling the pain. This, I think, is a factor that attracted attention”, said the businessman.

The images, released by the businessman, show that his employees, friends and advisors used a gallon of fuel to solve the problem.

“It was a fatality, not least because the car is electric and gasoline. I usually don’t drive. I have two advisors who direct, when you don’t have one, you have the other. But at that time, I was with entrepreneurial friends and we were talking about business and I was directing”, he said.

The businessman also said that he did not know what had happened to make the car stop in the middle of the avenue.

“And then the car broke down, because it is usually the advisor who supplies the car. I didn’t imagine, at first, that it was gasoline. I looked at the dashboard to get my bearings and see what was going on. It’s a new car and it shouldn’t have stopped. I was immediately embarrassed, without reaction”, he explained.

2 of 4 Anderson Franco businessman during a trip — Photo: Personal Archive Anderson Franco businessman during a trip — Photo: Personal Archive

Anderson owns a network of health-related franchises and is the largest investor in the area. In addition, the businessman, who lives in São Paulo, has a million-dollar mansion in the city of Minas Gerais.

Gasoline price sky high

3 of 4 Vehicle being refueled at a gas station in Rio Grande do Sul — Photo: Reproduction/RBS TV Vehicle being refueled at a gas station in Rio Grande do Sul — Photo: Reproduction/RBS TV

According to the ANP (National Petroleum, Gas and Fuel Agency), the average value of gasoline reached R$ 6.32 and the maximum at R$ 7.49. The values ​​reached this level, after the readjustment in the price of fuel and cooking gas (LPG) announced by Petrobrás at the beginning of the month.

The increase was 7.2% and took effect on 9 October. In Minas Gerais, the price of fuel has already reached R$ 7.17.

“Today, the money you spend (on fuel) is almost double. Everyone feels that gasoline is really expensive. There are places that already cost more than R$ 7. So, the less favored people feel stronger (the value of gasoline), so much so that they stopped, honked their horn”, said the businessman.

4 of 4 Anderson Franco Entrepreneur — Photo: Personal Archive Anderson Franco Entrepreneur — Photo: Personal Archive

Anderson Franco said he has been through situations like this before, as he comes from a humble family.

“In my adolescence I’ve sold Popsicles, I’ve washed cars for others, I’ve been a car salesman,” he said.

The businessman is a multi-franchisee linked to the health area and has several companies throughout Brazil. In the municipality of the interior of Minas Gerais, he has a millionaire mansion nicknamed “castle” and is finishing a holiday home.

Anderson lives in Morumbi, in São Paulo. He is currently investing in an academy project in the state of São Paulo.

“The gym is very geared towards the C class, with lower monthly fees, giving the same quality and accessibility to people with lower purchasing power. We are going to the second unit and the vision is to create a franchise network as well”, he said.

In addition, the entrepreneur also has an Instagram profile, with more than 60,000 followers, which encourages entrepreneurship.